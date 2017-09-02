Only in Express
Eid-al-Adha 2017: Spectacular pictures of people celebrating Bakrid in India

Updated on September 2, 2017 1:08 pm
    Eid al-Adha, one of the two most celebrated festivals by Muslims all around the world falls on September 1-2 this year. Also known as the sacrifice feast, as it is celebrated to honour the dedication and willingness of Ibrahim (Abrahim) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command. Here's how people are celebrating Bakrid across different cities in India.

    A man offers namaz on Eid-al-Adha at Mosque Nawab Kudsia (Safe Masjid) in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    The second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, Eid-al-Adha is considered the holier of the two. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    A child poses during namaz at the mosque on Eid-al-Adha. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    Muslims get together to offer namaz to Allah in mosques all around the world. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    A child peeps from a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha during the namaz at Wadala Hilal Masjid on Saturday morning in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    Kids come out early morning after Eid-al-Adha namaz at Wadala Hilal Masjid in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    Hundreds of people gather for Eid-al-Adha namaz at Wadala Hilal Masjid. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    A man clicks a selfie with the goats after namaz at Wadala Hilal Masjid on Saturday morning. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    Muslims gather for the Eid-al-Adha namaz at Wadala Hilal Masjid in the capital city of Maharashtra. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    According to legend, on being asked, Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his beloved son, but seeing his commitment, Allah intervened and, instead, asked him to sacrifice something less dear to him. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    It was then that Ibrahim sacrificed an animal for Allah. In commemoration of this, every year on the day of Eid al-Aadha an animal is sacrificed. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    On the day of Eid al-Adha people come together and listen to a sermon at a mosque. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    According to tradition, no one should be left hungry on the day of Eid. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    People hug and greet each other by saying 'Eid Mubarak!' on the day of Eid-al-Adha. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    They buy and wear new clothes for the festival and visit their families and friends. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

    Muslims offer namaz in Gurgaon⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Saturday morning. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

    The blue skies light up in sundry shades on the day of Eid-al-Adha in Gurgaon. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

    Many sacrifice the animal goat, known as Quarbani, to symbolically represent the sacrifice of made Ibrahim. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

    Muslims offer namaz on the first day of Eid-al-Adha in Surat on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

    A mosque lights up for Eid-al-Adha celebrations in Surat. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

    On the occasion of Eid, people visit and take food and sweets for their relatives and neighbours and celebrate the festival with them. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

    It is a common belief that on the eve of Eid, all those in the vicinity of the area should be fed. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

    1. A
      alice
      Sep 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm
      muslims need to sacrifice their sons or something equally dear.. not feast on a goat after killing it.
      Reply
      1. R
        Rehan
        Sep 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm
        Why you interfere in the religion of Muslims, you follow your own and let us follow ours.
        Reply
        1. R
          Rehan
          Sep 2, 2017 at 1:01 pm
          Why you interfere in the religion of muslims. They better know how to follow it. You follow your religion and let us follow ours.
          Reply

