Preparations for Durga Puja and Navratri are in full swing, see pics

The festive season is here and people across India are all set to celebrate series of festivals this month. After Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi, people are gearing up for the upcoming festivals later this month and preparations are in full swing. With Navratri and Durga Puja to be celebrated later this month, artists are busy finishing their work on the idols. Here are a few glimpses of artists giving final touches to the idols from various cities in India. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Durga Puja is the biggest festival celebrated by Bengalis not only in Kolkata but across the world. The five-day gala is observed with great fanfare. Seen here is a scene at Kumartuli, the potters hub of Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Artists spend months building the clay idols of Goddess Durga and her children for the festival. Seen here artist painting the idol at a workshop in Lucknow. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Traditionally, the eyes of Durga is painted on Mahalaya or the first day of Navratri, but owing to the excess pressure and demand, artists paint it ahead of the assigned day. Pictured here, an artist draws the eyes of the idol at a workshop in Sakinaka, Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After painting the clay idols, it is donned with brocade clothes of bright colours.



Idols being decorated at an artist workshop in Kumartuli, Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

A freshly painted Mahishasur at a workshop in Lucknow. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Apart from India, idols are also shipped to foreign countries. One such idol being loaded on a truck in Kumartuli, Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

This set of idols is being shipped to Muscat, Oman for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Artist took around 90 days to build this clay idol. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Artist giving final touches to clay idols in Kumartuli ahead of Durga Puja. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Artists preparing wall hanging with face of Durga idols ahead of Durga Puja in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

An elderly artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Ambe Mata in a small, makeshift studio in Mumbai. (Source: