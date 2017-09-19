Durga Puja 2017: 9 different avatars of Mata Durga

Navratri, one of the biggest festivals in India, is celebrated every year in different parts of India for different reasons. Though there are four seasonal Navratris, Sharad Navratri, celebrated during autumn celebrates the descent and power of goddess Durga. Hindus believe that the goddess appears in nine different forms, and each of them possess special powers. During Navratri, each of these nine forms of goddess Durga — Saulaputri, Brahmacharini, Candraghanta, Kusamanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri are worshipped on their designated days. (Illustration: Nidhi Mishra)