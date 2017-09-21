Only in Express

Durga Puja 2017: Gorgeous Kolkata Pujo pandals

Updated on September 21, 2017 8:04 pm
  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Durga Puja is the major festival for Bengalis that is celebrated across the world. It is an occasion that marks the triumph of good over evil. This festival is celebrated for a duration of 5 days, running parallel with Navratri. Starting from the sixth day of the Navratri to the ninth, huge pandals are opened for the public, as a congregation space for anyone to come and take part in the celebration. 

    Mudiali Club's Durga puja pandal in South Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    This multi-day festival features elaborate stage decorations, dance performances, processions and recitals.(Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Pictured here the puja pandal of Sree Bhumi Sporting club in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    The mandap is a replica of the royal palace seen in Baahubali films. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    With a stunning palace and giant elephants greeting at the door, the mandal is a treat to eyes for every Baahubali fan. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    The idol at Sree Bhumi club puja pandal. It was inaugurated by CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of the festival. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Pandal of Haridevpur Adarsha Samity in South Kolkata. The theme here for this year's puja is 'Time'. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    The pandal at Chetla Agrani in South Kolkata made with various kinds of wood. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    But the reason to visit this pandal is to see the Durga idol curved out from Mahogony wood.(Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Along with ancient scriptures, a tapestry of leaves can be seen hanging from the ceiling. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    An entire 1.2 km stretch of the Lake View Road turned into canvas as over 320 government art college students took less than 24 hours to draw the 'longest' alpana. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Organised by Samaj Sebi Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee, from Sarat Bose Road crossing till Vivekananda Park, the entire road has been decorated. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

  • durga puja, durga puja 2017, kolkata durga puja, durga puja themes, durga puja unique theme, 2017 durga puja photos, bengal durga puja photos, durga pujo images, durga puja celebrations,

    Pandal at Hindustan Park in South Kolkata has been decked up with huge Red Indian masks. (Source: PTI)

More from this section

      Best of Express