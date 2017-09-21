Durga Puja 2017: Gorgeous Kolkata Pujo pandals

Durga Puja is the major festival for Bengalis that is celebrated across the world. It is an occasion that marks the triumph of good over evil. This festival is celebrated for a duration of 5 days, running parallel with Navratri. Starting from the sixth day of the Navratri to the ninth, huge pandals are opened for the public, as a congregation space for anyone to come and take part in the celebration.



Mudiali Club's Durga puja pandal in South Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

This multi-day festival features elaborate stage decorations, dance performances, processions and recitals.(Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Pictured here the puja pandal of Sree Bhumi Sporting club in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The mandap is a replica of the royal palace seen in Baahubali films. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

With a stunning palace and giant elephants greeting at the door, the mandal is a treat to eyes for every Baahubali fan. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The idol at Sree Bhumi club puja pandal. It was inaugurated by CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of the festival. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Pandal of Haridevpur Adarsha Samity in South Kolkata. The theme here for this year's puja is 'Time'. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The pandal at Chetla Agrani in South Kolkata made with various kinds of wood. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

But the reason to visit this pandal is to see the Durga idol curved out from Mahogony wood.(Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Along with ancient scriptures, a tapestry of leaves can be seen hanging from the ceiling. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

An entire 1.2 km stretch of the Lake View Road turned into canvas as over 320 government art college students took less than 24 hours to draw the 'longest' alpana. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Organised by Samaj Sebi Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee, from Sarat Bose Road crossing till Vivekananda Park, the entire road has been decorated. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)