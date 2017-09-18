Durga Puja 2017: Here’s why Bengalis celebrate Mahalaya

The word Mahalaya, derived from 'maha' meaning great and 'alaya' meaning abode, is a Sanskrit word and marks the beginning of one of the biggest festivals in India- Durga Puja. The countdown to Durga Puja begins from Mahalaya as festivities unfold in full swing. Mahalaya is an oratorical invocation to the goddess Durga, and heralds her descent on earth. Its Sanskrit chants entreats the goddess to come and save us from evil powers, and it also marks the beginning of 'Devi' paksha and the end of 'Pitru' paksha. This year the Pitru paksha began on September 5 and will end on September 19. Durga Puja, which is usually celebrated from Shasthi onward, will begin on September 26 and continue till September 30 (Dashami). Roads will be decorated, pandals erected and the arrival of the goddess will be celebrated with unabashed abandon. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)