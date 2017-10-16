1 / 31

Rangoli, a popular folk art, is made in homes during auspicious occasions across India. Known as Kolam in the south to Alpona in West Bengal, these colourful designs are most popular during prominent festivals. Made with varied materials — from special rangoli powder to ground rice powder to flowers and diyas, people across ages and communties sometimes spend hours trying to create intricate patterns in front of their house doors. But everyone can do with some inspiration when it comes to deciding on the actual design of the rangoli, which is why we've brought 30 gorgeous designs for reference. Now, go get creative! (Source: Jobakamemes.com)