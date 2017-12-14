3 / 8

Tripathi turned up at an event in a green fitted number with tulle ruffles at play. The off-shoulder dress with subtle floral embroidery on the side fitted her like a dream. Now, we wouldn’t pick up the same outfit if we are given a chance, but we would definitely go for the design with a few alterations. Having said that, she pulled it off flawlessly. She did well with the make-up too with a dewy sheen, a soft pink pout and shimmer dusted eyes. (Source: divyankatripathidahiya/Instagram)