Disha Patani is a gorgeous showstopper for Ritu Kumar at LFW W/F 2017

Disha Patani looked radiant as she walked down the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The actor wore a beautiful, breezy outfit with bright floral embroidery on it. We love how the designer added a touch of modern element to the look while retaining the feminine elegance with the ruffle work. It's kind of unusual to mix a corset top, shorts and a sheer dress together to create an outfit, but it's ace designer Ritu Kumar we are talking about. We thinks she pulled it off beautifully. The stylists did a brilliant job too by giving Patani lovely tousled hair and sun-kissed make-up. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Titled 'Sweet Surrender', the collection was dominated by pastel-hued outfits. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Sunset inspired hues were also seen on the ramp. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta presented her bridal collection inspired by Himalayan Orchard Pure at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Fruity colours of apple, strawberry and peach dominated the ramp. Also, green and yellow balanced the blues with rich shades of berry, ivory and hints of gold and silver touches.

Masaba's collection this season is aimed at a girls trousseau or a destination wedding in the tropics. The collection is a perfect pick for the millennial bride. The subtle Sakalava tribe face paintings alongside the bountiful orchard gardens serve as a canvas for the prints. Linear grass prints and abstract foliage and floral buds in fluid strokes are brought to life through colour on colour pigments and digital prints.

The line centres around progressive Indian wear featuring outfits with a contemporary and fresh take on tradition such as flowy anarkalis with caped backs and corsets, clouded silk dresses with knots flowing through seams.

Models also walked the ramp for designer Sonal Verma. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

We love the touch of sequins to the outfit by Sonal Verma. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)