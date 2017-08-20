Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Malaika Arora, et al add Bollywood bling to LFW ramp

There's no denying that the stellar designer collections are what the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 are all about, but the Bollywood showstoppers had that additional bling - a cherry on top, if you please. And this time as well, we've seen a galaxy of descend on the LFW runway in style. From Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora ro Ranveer Singh and Randeep Hooda, here are the Bollywood celebs who walked the ramp for the many designers.

Neha Agarwal presented a fascinating women's wear collection ‘Mithila in Soho’ during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The clothes spoke of a raw and bold look in a range of contemporary evening wear inspired by Madhubani Art and Chitrangada Singh looked absolutely stunning in a printed trumpet dress that was daringly revealing yet mesmerisingly beautiful in multi-colours and striking embroidery.

Disha Patani looked radiant as she walked down the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The actor wore a beautiful, breezy outfit with bright floral embroidery on it. We love how the designer added a touch of modern element to the look while retaining the feminine elegance with the ruffle work. It's kind of unusual to mix a corset top, shorts and a sheer dress together to create an outfit, but it's ace designer Ritu Kumar we are talking about. We thinks she pulled it off beautifully. The stylists did a brilliant job too by giving Patani lovely tousled hair and sun-kissed make-up. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Manish Arora’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection celebrated his tenth anniversary of showing at Paris Fashion Week that has turned the designer’s name into a global phenomenon. He presented the glitzy, glamorous, collection called ‘Cosmic Love’. Ranveer Singh, known anyway for his quirky sense of fashion, was a perfect fit as Manish's showstopper.

The absolutely sensational, Esha Gupta turned showshtopper for fantasy designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Inspired by the gorgeous island of Monaco on the French Riviera where the rich and famous rub shoulders, Aggarwal's bridal couture collection called ‘Monaco from the Heart of Kashi’ was a lush story of glamour and style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Designer Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s ‘Adorne’ collection was unveiled at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 on last day of the gala and Sensational Malaika Arora Khan turned showstopper for her. Her latest collection under the label was inspired by the beauty and intricate interiors of Islamic domes. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Designer Sonaakshi Raaj's collection spells ultra-glam looks on the ramp and the designer’s latest offering ‘Skin’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 was just that. It was a modern yet slightly whimsical look as the designer presented a peep show with the very unconventionally embellished PVC. The colour palette spoke glamour, from rose gold, crimson to champagne, smoke grey and charcoal black. And showstopper Pooja Hegde walked the ramp in an embellished gold jumpsuit with a trail, looking like an absolute diva while doing it.

Inspired by the colours and fashion of the Byzantine period, which was seen during the Roman Empire, designer Jayanti Reddy brought the razzle-dazzle of the past onto the catwalk. The ensembles worked wonders in accentuating women’s curves with fitted and flared shapes. Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for her in a black full-flared lehenga, maxi Anarkali style jacket, soft gold bandeau blouse and dupatta, all embroidered in golden hues and looked like a Byzantine period princess.

Glamorous Kriti Sanon turned showstopper for Arpita Mehta at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2017 on Day 5. Mehta unveiled her collection ‘Midnight Muse’ sensuous but festive line that will thrill the Red Carpet Queens. The fabrics on her favoured list were silk, chiffon, Tabi silk and georgette that were moulded into the most gorgeous, feminine silhouettes. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Divya Reddy made a strong fashion statement when she declared ‘green’ as the new black, at 6Degree Studio during Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Gearing her designs to ethical, ecological, sustainable fashion, her collection ‘Sage’ projected a harmonious peaceful vibe. In true show stopper fashion, the critically acclaimed actress, Tapsee Pannu wore the hottest shade of pink. Wearing a stunning floor-length, long-sleeved, intricately, embellished jacket over a sheer delicately embroidered piece, her outfit was a definite trendsetter for women who want to make their mark in the crowd and look glamorous.

Stopping the Chola show in a stylish but lively way was hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who rocked down the ramp in checked asymmetric waistcoat, white relaxed shirt and grey elephant pants.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based designer Shriya Bhupal who unveiled her collection ‘Vignette Vista’ under her label Shriya Som on Sunday. The designer narrated a tale of wilderness with elegance that was suave, which was clearly visible in the detailed presentation. Diana Penty looked radiantly stunning as she strutted down the ramp in a structured, ball-room worthy, floral, ivory gown with intricate detail.

The bespoke bridal wear designer, Manoj Agarrwal composed an iconic collection that was authentic and rich in heritage at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Elli Avram turned into a gorgeous bride in her all-red, embroidered, lehenga with a long embellished trail and well draped dupatta. The line was tastefully constructed, in order to impersonate the elegance of an authoritative historical figure as impactful as Jodhaa Bai. Royal architecture played a pivotal role in the design process of the garments.

Actor Jim Sarbh turned showstopper for designer Anuj Bhutani on the Textile and Sustainable day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

Nikita Mhaisalkar with her label named after her, offered a range of flamboyant yet eccentric silhouettes at the 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 and Kalki Koechlin made for a lovely muse. The actor looked amazing in a lined long white top, sheer pants with shimmer detailing of taar embroidery and a long white coat.

Nargis Fakri made for a stunning showstopper for Anushree Reddy's Winter Festive 2017 Collection, which draws inspiration and celebrates the life of Princess Niloufer. The beloved princess of Hyderabad and daughter in law of the celebrated Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam Of Hyderabad. She was considered the Kohinoor of Hyderabad, born in Istanbul and lived in three different countries over her lifespan as royalty. She was ranked amongst as the most fashionable and glamorous princess during the 1940s. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Designer Nachiket Barve collaborated with Lakme Salon's backstage experts to showcase the modern Indian bride through sheer timeless beauty of Greco-Roman goddesses - with Saiyami Kher as the showstopper, as he brought alive the theme of "Eternal Luminance" at the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017. "My collection THEIA imbued the sensibilities of the modern Indian bride, from contemporary and feminine silhouettes, to delicate embroidery and metallic detailing. Saiyami Kher of Mirziya fame who looked stunning in a deep indigo, layered, scalloped, lehanga, choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta as a showstopper seconded the designer. (Source: Amit Chakravarty/IndianExpress; Text: IANS)

Neha Dhupia walked the ramp for The Chola Label by Sohaya Misra in a charcoal-grey shirt with a pleated white skirt.

Kabir Bedi was spotted walking the ramp with his wife Parveen Dusanj.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock on Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2017. The Veer-Zaara actress graced the ramp in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like royalty. The actress received accolades when she walked confidently on the runway and flaunted her trademark dimpled smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Inspired by the beautiful Princesses of India who loved to innovate with the saris, Sailesh Singhania paid tribute to their beauty with ‘The Winter Rose’ collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Radhika Apte glided down the ramp in a yellow/gold brocade lehenga teamed with a blouse and a flowing cape. Sailesh's muse the Princesses’ persona urged him to unveil the most opulent hand-woven silk saris and lehengas. The lovingly woven motifs were a mesmerising array of roses, whimsical chandeliers, teapots and cups as well as the iconic design of the jewelled brooch and Hyderabad iconography.

Designer Rahul Mishra has maintained distance from calling a Bollywood face as a showstopper. But for his show at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, actress Shraddha Kapoor turned his muse and walked the runway. The Half Girlfriend actress looked a dreamy in white as she glided down the ramp in a gorgeous embellished monsoon crane lehenga with hand embroidered muga silk magenta blouse and the superbly crafted chintz, scalloped, dupatta. (Source:Varinder Chawla)

Caprese in collaboration with Jodi Life presented the 'Dress Like a Girl' collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Rhea Chakraborty sashayed down the ramp in a printed back tie-up dress and a striking pink shoulder bag.

There was a strong, social, cultural and environmental message from Urvashi Joneja’s ‘Concrete’ collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Varying aspects of progress inspired the prints and textures and Sarah Jane Dias made for a pretty picture in one of her designs.

At Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, ‘Aiyana’ (ever blooming) presented by Amoh by Jade was their take on reviving the cult fashion of the 60’s and 70’s eras, with a rather inventive approach in terms of construction and presentation. Bollywood debutant Nidhi Agerwal of ‘Munna Michael’ fame opened the show in a embroidered lehenga with a backless cropped blouse and pleasantly surprised the audience. While pop- culture, youth icon, Ananya Birla took the stage, while sporting a look from the collection and performed her hit number ‘Meant to Be’ alongside the models and received the loudest cheer from the crowd.