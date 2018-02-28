1 / 8

One of the most sought-after couples of Indian television, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who recently tied the knot in Lucknow, hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai. It was attended by some of the most popular faces of the small screen including Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh, Ratan Rajput to name a few. Kakar and Ibrahim first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago and the two instantly hit it off. Let's have a look at who were the best and worst dressed at the party.



Kakar looked lovely in an off-white ethnic gown with golden floral embroidery all over it, which she styled with a matching dupatta. She accesorised her outfit with a heavy gold necklace and a matching maang tikka. For the make-up, she went for a dewy sheen, a little blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyes and bold red lips. A mix of wavy and curly tousled hair rounded off her look. Ibrahim too looked dapper in a red and gold sherwani teamed with a golden shawl. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)