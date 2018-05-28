1 / 8

While Chanel's Crusie 2019 show featured a real cruise ship, Dior decided to pan out their show with an equally dramatic element and walking the ramp beside the models were horses. Ridden by Mexican rodeo drivers, the show was a tribute to strong women. Unfortunately, the show was hit by bad weather and the models literally had to walk the make-shift ramp in a palatial stable in Chantilly, in rain.



Cruise 2019 show took place in Chantilly, a town outside Paris synonymous with lace. (Source: AP)