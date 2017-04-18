Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: 7 Bollywood divas who completely rocked the retro look

Bollywood's fascination with the retro look is no secret, and let's face it, when it comes to theme parties, it's one of our favourites as well. Here are seven actresses who we believe rocked the look in the movies.

Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om



When Deepika Padukone made her debut with Om Shanti Om, many could spot that this was a star in the making. Over the years not only has she emerged as a superstar but a global style icon too. The past one year has seen her scorching international red carpets, and let's not forget 'the leg', but go back to her first film, and we still think she's one of the best current day stars to carry off the retro look — and that too, two times over.

Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture



In an interview at the time when The Dirty Picture was released, Vidya Balan made no secret of her love of retro fashion in the movie, and may we say, this style suits the actress immensely. She even had a similar look for the movie Ghanchakkar.

Sonakshi Sinha in Himmatwala



The 2013 film with Ajay Devgn and Tammanah had Sonakshi Sinha do a yesteryear's tribute number called Thank God It's Friday, in which her style takes inspiration from Parveen Babi's look in the song 'Pyaar karne waale' from the film Shaan and Sridevi's disco look from Chaalbaaz.

Prachi Desai in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai



Think retro and Dimple Kapadia in Bobby is a look that's simply iconic, and that's exactly what Prachi Desai attempted to recreate in this 1970's gangster flick, and did a pretty good job at that too!

Kangana Ranaut in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai



This movie took quite a few influences from yesteryear divas when it came to styling its characters, and Kangana Ranaut's simple yet chic look was reportedly inspired by Madhubala. From the hair fringe to the classic updos and winged eyeliners, Ranaut really nailed the look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Action Replayy



Polka dots and big sunnies, and let's not forget those bangs. There are very few looks that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can't pull off, but the '70s retro one is not one of them.