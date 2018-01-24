Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: Best and worst dressed celebs at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018
- Jan 25, 2018 at 9:17 amMandira R u okay??? What dress is this?? Except Alka Yagnik none other has good outfitsReply
Best of Express
- SC crisis: CJI Dipak Misra meets four judges again but chill remains
- CitiesWhile Delhi is on R-Day high alert, two bike-borne assailants kidnap child from school bus, shoot driver
- BusinessRs 1,00,000 crore boost: Centre infuses cash, unveils reforms map for public banks
- Padmaavat protests: There’s freedom to stone school bus with children
- LIVE updates: Padmaavat in theatres today, security beefed up across states
- EntertainmentPadmaavat movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor overwhelmed with Padmaavat's release
- EntertainmentHere’s looking at the box office performance of Shahid Kapoor's last five films
- EntertainmentPadmaavat movie review
- SportsLive Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20
- SportsAustralian Open 2018 Live, Day 11
- SportsBangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Live Cricket Score
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch confirmed for February 25 at MWC 2018
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top prepaid recharge offers with more than 1GB daily data
- TechnologyApple iOS 11.3 preview is here with new features: To show users battery health