The seventh edition of the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, which took place on January 24, was indeed a star studded night. One of the biggest fashion nights, it brought actors, filmmakers, designers and models, all under one roof. From the stunning Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to the stylish couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looking glamorous as ever, check out the pictures of the best and worst dressed on the red carpet of the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Instagram)