Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 22 – Jan 28)

HIT: Nailing the airport look in all black, Deepika Padukone was seen back in Mumbai after her promotions for her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in a satin Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with an intersting waist-tie detail. She complemented her look with a pair of black Louboutins and a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Chic and trendy, Sonam Kapoor was seen in Gucci from head to toe for Raees screening. The 31-year-old wore a black floral frock with a pink collar, a black Gucci belt and blue pointed Gucci heels adorned with two cherries on the top. We love how the look has a peppy touch to it - perfect definition of casual chic. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back was a beauty. We loved how celebrity stylist Ami Patel decided to completely skip on the jewellery. The Rangoon star looked smart and absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Dressed in a strappy striped-monochrome crop top from Bennch and white Bodice pants with long black lines on the sides, Shilpa Shetty attended the Kung Fu Yoga promotions in Mumbai. The actress accentuated her look in matching white pointed heels from Kurt Geiger. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look is definitely worthy of a place in our fashion lookbook. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

MISS: For an ad shoot, Preity Zinta was seen stepping out in a green top, a white Ralph Lauren jacket and matching pants from Forever New India. We are not a big fan of this look and those nude Sergio Rossi heels are a complete mismatch.

HIT: Huma Qureshi looked unbelievably adorable in this bright, cheery cold shoulder yellow dress from Asos. The pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson and the wispy hairdo only added to her appearance. Even those nude heels from Christian Louboutin were perfect. Just perfect! (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

HIT: The black ruffled top, cinched at the waist with a wide belt adds the much-needed drama to Malaika Arora Khan's look. We love how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani pairs it with a white pencil skirt to highlight Khan’s petite frame. Make-up wise also, we couldn’t find any fault. A sun-kissed face with a deep berry lipshade and bold kohl-lined eyes is always a yes! Also, the half twist ponytail adds an interesting touch to the outfit. (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

HIT: Wearing a white lehenga designed by Ritika Mirchandani, Tamannaah Bhatia graced an event and we must say, she looked beautiful. The actress paired her outfit with jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Minerali Store and Ritika Sachdeva. (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)