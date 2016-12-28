Deepika, Sonam, Amy, Sayani: Bollywood celebs who nailed plunging necklines in 2016

The queen of maternity style, Kareena Kapoor was seen in a custom made black gown with a plunging neckline by Gauri and Nainika. The gown with the lace bodice and sleeves accentuated her curves to perfection and she styled it well with jewellery from Jet Gems and hair in natural waves. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia picked a powder blue gown by Gauri and Nainika for a lifestyle awards event. It’s interesting to see how she styled her look with a romantic updo to show off the gorgeous neckline, understated make-up and dainty jewellery. We think it’s not an easy gown to pull off but she managed to do justice. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor and celebrity make-up artiste and hairstylist Namrata Soni came together to create this look. We love the touch of that jewelled headband from Minawala Jewellers going so well with the braided updo. Also, the make-up was perfect to go along with the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza really knows how to work simple designs in her favour. The actress and former beauty queen looked lovely and fresh in this pastel green Nakul Sen ensemble, paired with H Ajoomal jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

Amy Jackson was seen in a Paolo Sebastian dress from the A/W 2016 collection at the trailer launch of Freaky Ali. We think the dress accentuated her curves at the right place without making it look too vulgar. She looked nice. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former model Waluscha was seen wearing a Zulekha Shariff gown and Bedikanricha jewellery. We love how she went the minimalistic make-up way and wore her hair in a knot. Our only problem is that hot pink Ahikoza clutch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amy Jackson looked uber chic in a Namrata Joshipura jumpsuit. We think she did good. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked lovely in a royal blue robed top and matching bottom set by Chloé which she paired with pumps from Christian Louboutin. The plunging neckline, the flowing hair and simple make-up accentuated her chic quotient, and though some may call it dressing-robe-inspired, if that’s how you looked in them, we bet you’d be wearing ‘em all the time! (Source: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu seemed to have painted the town red with her fringe Shantanu and Nikhil gown and red lipstick. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked like a million dollars in a Swapnil Shinde gown and beautiful Farah Khan Fine Jewellery. She finished out her look with a bold hairdo and rings from Anmol Jewellers. Brave choice! (Source: Instagram)

Lisa Haydon looked smoking hot in a halter neck maxi by Pria Kataria Puri even though we are not a big fan of the dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor chose a Naeem Khan gown from the designer’s Spring 2016 collection for her appearance at the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards. We love the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actress Nargis Fakhri looked like a dream in this riqué Namrata Joshipura gown. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the embellished gown had a plunging neckline and an equally deep back, showing off Fakhri's gorgeous figure to perfection. (Source: Instagram)

Sayani Gupta took the risqué route with this Manika Nanda dress, Forever 21 jewelry, a novelty clutch from Boga and Steve Madden sandals. We think she looked hot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think Sapna Pabbi looked really hot in a cutout Deme dress at the press meet of 24 in Mumbai. Enough said. (Source: Varinder Chawla)