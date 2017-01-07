Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 1 – Jan 7)

Hit: Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a black pantsuit for the Mexican premire of xXx movie. The signature red lips in line with her movie's look was certainly a bold and the actor looked hot. The queen of plunged necklines, now, she was at par with the international stars. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman and Shaleena Nathani the sleek style was a look to behold. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez made an appearance at Koffee With Karan in an all-red Prabal Gurung outfit, and we think she totally slayed it. We think celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri too did a pretty good job here and even though there are so many elements in play with the frills, sheer, turtle neck and elegant side-cut pants, she looked good. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: With Ok Jaanu set to release, we are getting to see a lot of the lady’s sartorial choices and it’s mostly cute, girl next door get-ups. With an embellished top by designers Pankaj and Nidhi, she paired it up with matching pleated mini-skirt and Zara shoes. With minimum make-up and no accessories, she kept her look really simple and classy. We think she looked really good here. Probably, one of her coolest looks ever. (Source: Instagram)

Hit: For Kaabil promotion Yami Gupta wore a off-shoulder mini by Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan with a pair of sexy brownish-grey strappy stilettos. The look is so gorgeous that it’s actually surreal and definitely not an easy one to pull off. What we love about this look is that it’s really simple and breezy and that goes for the hair and make-up too. The sleek ponytail looked really neat and the make-up so fresh that it can put Snow White to shame! (Source: Instagram)

Hit: Sridevi, as stylish as ever, turned heads in an all white attire. With sliver punks and complementing clutches the dive looked classy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)