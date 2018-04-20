1 / 12

Bollywood's much loved on-screen couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reunited as showstoppers for none other than ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. This was for "The Walk of Mijwan" fashion show held in Mumbai on April 19. Malhotra's collection is a fine example of embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari. The show marks the designer's nine-year association with Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)