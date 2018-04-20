Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor turn stunning showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Disturbed with debates on CJI impeachment, says SC as it asks AG if media could be restrained
- Judge Loya verdict: Oppn leaders hand over notice for impeachment of CJI to Venkaiah Naidu
- Rajinder Sachar, former chief justice of Delhi HC, dies at 94
- Delhi Rohingya camp fire: BJP youth wing leader tweets he did it, Prashant Bhushan files complaint
- BJP's Sanjay Patil booked, he said Karnataka polls about 'Hindus vs Muslims'
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunite at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018
- EntertainmentBharat Ane Nenu movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more
- EntertainmentNanu Ki Jaanu movie review: The Abhay Deol starrer is all-out scatter-brained and lame
- EntertainmentBeyond The Clouds movie review: The Ishaan Khatter starrer is good-looking yet hollow
- Sports'Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me'
- IOC evasive on IOA’s bidding designs
- SportsDespite CWG snub, Sardar least bent on quitting
- TechnologyGoogle Android 8.1 Oreo: Nokia 7 Plus to OnePlus 5T, list of phones with latest update
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 concept video posted online: Is this how the phone will look?
- TechnologyHuawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24: Top features to know, expected price
- LifestyleSonam Kapoor is taking us on a fashion tour with her trendy outfits in Dubai