Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Wear the off-shoulder trend like Bollywood celebs this summer

Summers are here! Time to put away those full-sleeved outfits and go trendy in the scorching sun with off-shoulder ensembles. Need some inspiration to pick the best for your summer wardrobe? Steal a glance at these B-Town beauties carrying these off-shoulder outfits with panache and poise. From pretty tops with ruffled sleeves to voluminous glam gowns, here's all you can emulate. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips. (Source: AP)

Deepika Padukone made hearts skip a beat when she donned a denim dress and flaunted her perfectly toned legs. We love that Padukone chose a dress that perfectly resonates with the trends of spring-summer 2017. Designed by Dionne Campbell-Young, the one-shoulder dress had a denim belt neatly tied at the waistline. The 31-year-old actress wore a colourful pair of heels by Dolce and Gabbana, which we totally adore. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking dreamy in a Sandra Mansour attire, Sonam Kapoor stunned in her off-shoulder look. Sister-stylist Rhea Kapoor gave the long flowy gown in pastels an edge with the soft curls and flawless makeup. Getting a princessy-feel to her ensemble, the 31-year-old accented it with jewellery from Kalyan jewellers.

Shilpa Shetty dressed up in a blue and white floral gown designed by Yolan Cris for the Femina Beauty Awards. The asymmetrical hemline stood out, and the actress accented her look well with white pearl earrings. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Ravishing in red, Katrina Kaif did full justice to the strapless gown which came with a structured peplum waist and a plunging neckline with sheer panels. As usual, Kaif kept her styling minimal, with a fresh dewy face of make-up, defined eyes and a simple half-up, half-down hairdo. She accessorised her gown with Jimmy Choo shoes and a ruby ring from Gehna Jewellers. We think a wispy updo would have looked better here but we can't deny that she worked this look as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A vision in white, Alia Bhatt sported a white one-shoulder jumpsuit with a v-neck. Carrying it with nude heels that perfectly went with the look, she kept her make-up minimal and kept it simplistic without many accessories. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma looked lovely in a gorgeous blush pink, tiered organza gown by Sharnita Nandwana at the Hello awards. The actress styled her look well with a bright red lip shade and ruby and diamond jewellery by Farah Khan Ali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Putting her fashion foot forward at HT Most Stylish awards, Parineetu Chopra stepped in an orange off-shoulder Avaro Figlio gown. Quirky and classy at the same time, her look perfectly complemented her personal style. The high-low hem added to the panache. Chopra wore marsala toned pumps from Aldo shoes and accentuated her look with rings from Isharya. While we simple adore the attire, we think Sanjana Batra could have opted for a better pair of shoes while styling her. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha minted magic with monochromes in this off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika creation. She complemented it with neck piece from Pipabella and black pumps from Charles Keith. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

As usual, Malaika Arora Khan looked absolutely stunning in this glittery off-shoulder Falgun & Shane Peacock designer slit gown. The 43-year-old made a fashion statement with that clutch from Malaga Bags and accented the attire with jewellery from Isharya. With smokey eyes and a neat ponytail, she nailed the look! (Source: Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram)