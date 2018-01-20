HIT: Anushka Sharma made it clear that it is ‘the more, the better’ for her. And maintaining the streak, the actor recently wowed us in a gorgeous piece with intricate Kashmiri work by Manish Malhotra. Attending the Mumbai Police Umang Show 2018, the actor wore an ivory floor-length suit. We like the semi-sheer piece with the generous threadwork on it, which was complemented by a tulle dupatta with a heavy border. Stylist Allia Al Rufai accessorised the glamorous outfit with a pair of kundan danglers. Though we love the actor’s suit, her make-up was a big disappointment. Sharma went with nude make-up and smokey eyes, but we think she looked tired. She rounded out her look with a loose ponytail but, we wish she had gone with a sleek chignon instead. (Source: alliaalrufai/Instagram)