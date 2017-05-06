Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra: Fashion hits and misses of the week (April 30 – May 6)

Hit: Spotted at the airport working her casual chic charm was Deepika Padukone in a white tank top which she teamed with a pair of well-fitting ripped denims. It’s a classic pairing and we think no one can ever go wrong with it but being the stylish diva that she is, the actress didn’t just stop there. Instead she upped her fashion game with a super cool oversized jacket in military green. Won’t you agree that it made all the difference? With hair left open, she accessorised her look with a pair of wayfarers and white sneakers. Lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention from the jury for playing Neerja Bhanot in the film Neerja. The actress who was accompanied by her parents Anil Kapoor, Mona Kapoor and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja looked exuberant throughout the entire ceremony and nothing short of a royal. Dressed in a beautiful pale green Anamika Khanna sari with an embroidered border in white, the actress teamed it with a simple half sleeve blouse with slightly puffed shoulders. We think it looked lovely on her – a picture of elegance if we must say. Kapoor accessorised it with a heavy choker, matching chaand baalis and silver mojris. It’s nice to see that she skipped heels here. Special mention to the flowers that she added to her bun. We think she carried the traditional look well. (Source: APH Images)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. The thigh-high slit showing off black low-calf heeled booties worked wonders for the Baywatch star. Styled by the brilliant Cristina Ehrlich, the dramatic gown was teamed with statement Jennifer fisher earrings, her hair was done a top knot, not to take any attention away from that gorgeous neckline. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport looking regal in a sari. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of white loafers. Looking lovely in a pink tassel detail sari from Fabindia that she paired with a bag from Tod’s, she looked summer ready. We can’t get over how classy the entire look is and we are somehow glad that Ranaut did not leave her hair open and instead bundled it neatly into in a bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Sunny Leone is not particularly known for her fashion sense. Over the years she has received equal criticism as high praises from the fashion critics for her style quotient and if you ask us, it’s really unpredictable. The actress who was last seen in a cameo in Raaes was recently seen at the airport in a funky Seema Khan embellished denim jacket. Leone paired it with a grey Henley, black knee-bust jeans and a pair of peep-toe boots. Her choice of accessories were diamond studs, diamond bracelet, a dainty necklace, reflective sunnies and a black tote. She kept her hair simple with a natural blow dry and for make-up, just a hint of brown on her lips. We aren’t a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor rocked a sequin number by Ridhi Mehra. The sea blue, embellished jacket anarkali which accentuated her curves was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali and heels by Aquazzura. Centre-parted hair and minimal make-up were all that was needed to complement her outfit. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/ridhimehraofficial)

Miss: At the L’Oréal Paris Cannes Collection 2017 launch, Deepika Padukone failed to impress us. The Padmavati actress picked a red and white printed midi cut-out dress featuring dramatic sleeves from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2017 collection. She accessorised it with earrings from Tom Ford, rings from Chloé and a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Bronzed eyes, blood red lips and blow-dry hair rounded her look. Not at all impressive. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Hit and miss: At the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Twinkle Khanna was seen wearing a Raw Mango sari in purple and pink with streaks of gold running across the length and breadth of the ensemble. We were surprised to see that she paired it with a white blouse with gold motifs on it and even though she managed to pull it off, we would have preferred if she would have picked up something in dull gold. (Source: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna)

Hit: At the poster launch of Manikarnika in Varanasi, the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut gave out major royal vibes in a gorgeous floral sequinned net sari by Sabyasachi from his Udaipur collection. We think the actress looks sensational and of course a part of the credit goes to celebrity stylist Ami Patel who curated this look. Pairing it with a matching sequinned blouse, layered necklaces from Kishandas For Sabyasachi and jootis from Needledust was a good choice. We also love how her hair was tied up in a centre-parted bun and a tiny bindi was added as a finishing touch. Nothing to fault here. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a summery chic tie and dye one-shoulder dress from Anoli Shah which she paired with a matching embroidered jacket. With the dress cinched at the waist with a thin tan belt, she rounds off the look with a pair of beautiful Ritika Sachdeva statement earrings. Her hair, styled by celebrity hairstylist Gohar Shaikh, was straightened – a tad bit different from her usual wavy look – and it added to the charm of the overall look. Her make-up was simple with a splash of pink adding just the right amount of day-time oomph. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)