Deepika, Priyanka, Parineeti, Preity: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 15 – Jan 21)

Hit: Spicing up her wardrobe with a pinch of autumn ardour, Sonam Kapoor impressed onlookers as she stepped out in a Ralph & Russo gown. Covered in red and golden autumn leaves, the sheer corset sparkled with a long extravagant skirt. To add to her Fall-Winter look, she wore an ivory satin overcoat with identical prints. She complemented her look with smokey eyes and a light pink lip shade. With back-combed straight hair left open at the ends, Kapoor wore sparkly studs along with the dress. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

Hit: Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen making an appearance on the popular Ellen DeGeneres Show in white separates from Michael Kors where she kept her make-up subtle with just a touch of shine on her eyelids, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. Even her hair was on point in natural, loose waves. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Miss: Designed in Queen Elizabethian-style, Neha Dhupia wore a monochrome gown with a giant pussy bow covering her neck. With hair tightly tied back in a bun and smoky eye make-up, she accessorised her look with a black Chanel handbag and bracelets, rings, neck pieces from Anmol Jewellers. The actress does not impress her slightly overdone Chola designer wear. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Hit: Looking fresh as a flower on the red carpet, Preity Zinta wore a yellow one-shoulder gown designed by Vidhi Wadhwani. The edgy silhouettes of her designer wear stood out at the starry night. Accessorising with a ring, long earrings and a slight blush around her dimples, the actress nailed the look. (Source: Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram)

Hit: Kalki Koechlin shone in a gorgeous bronze gown by Nikhil Thampi. It’s always a dream to wear Thampi’s creations and looks like the Margarita With A Straw actress had fun as well. Also, there’s no denying that she looked amazing. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added a glamour quotient to the look. She complemented it with minimalist jewellery from Jet Gems, a pair of strappy Intoto heels, a beautiful, voluminous updo, kohled eyes and a nude lip. (Source: Instagram/Nikhil Thampi)

Hit: Looking stunning in fuschia pink, Parineeti Chopra flaunted an off-shoulder gown designed by Mark Bumgarner. Her white pearl earrings and solitaire perfectly complement her dress. With her neatly straightened hair, she looks bubbly and beautiful. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Miss: Richa Chadda wore a skin-hugging gown designed by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Too flashy and gawdy, her designer wear didn't look good on her. Moreover, her hair and make-up were a disaster. (Source: Jet Gems/Instagram)

Hit: Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown, which she paired with jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True and a ring from Renu Oberoi. We love her romantic updo and her barely there make-up. What a beauty she is! Hopefully she will give us more fashion moments like these in the future. (Source: Instagram/Swara Bhaskar)

Hit: At the People's Choice Awards, Priyanka Chopra looked fresh as a daisy in this fun, peach Sally LaPointe separates. The strapless ruffled asymmetric top with a fringe skirt looked absolutely amazing on her, and this pastel peachy-pink shade definitely gives her a glow, giving her a youngish and fresh vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich – whom she’s worked with previously as well – the make-up was minimalist with just a shade of pink on the lips. She wore her hair down, casually and slightly messy. (Source: AP)

Hit: For an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Deepika Padukone made a fierce impact. She stepped out in a monochrome jumpsuit from Wolk Morais and shoes from Jimmy Choo. Usually, the actress is known to work with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani but for the last couple of international appearances, Padukone picked Elizabeth Saltzman to assist her with the styling, Hung Vanngo for make-up and Christian Wood for hair. And we are definitely not complaining – because she’s been pulling off one gorgeous look after another. Here, we think the actress in the black jumpsuit looks fierce and sensual at the same time.