Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who nailed the ‘Art of the In-Between’ theme at Met Gala 2017?

Updated on May 2, 2017 5:16 pm
    When two Bollywood biggies are attending the same international event, a fashion face-off is unavoidable. After all, we are a country full of people fascinated with Bollywood. We know how Deepika Padukone dislikes being compared to Priyanka Chopra, by her own admission, but it's the Met Gala and it's a little too exciting to miss out on. We take a detailed look at how these two beauties styled themselves. (Source: AP, Instagram/deepikaplif)

    Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2017 and completely took us by surprise. The Baywatch actress wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train. Her look has been hailed as fierce yet feminine and we completely agree. (Source: AP)

    Styled by the brilliant Cristina Ehrlich, the dramatic gown was teamed with statement Jennifer fisher earrings and her signature brown lip shade. (Source: AP)

    Chopra's hair was done in a top knot, so that it doesn't take the attention away from the gorgeous neckline. (Source: AP)

    Harper’s Bazaar said “Priyanka Chopra wins for the most dramatic train of the Met Gala”, while Elle said, “Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala dressed as a sexy red carpet detective.” (Source: AP)

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress with a plunging neckline. She looked really elegant but we think she failed to nail the Art of the In-Between theme this year. (Source: Instagram/Georgie Eisdell)

    With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and a beautiful embellished hair accessory. (Source: Instagram/Georgie Eisdell)

    A winged eyeliner and nude lips’ make-up by Georgie Eisdell rounded her look. She looked lovely but not as striking as she could have. (Source: Instagram/deepikaplife)

    In the war of the Met Gala fashion, we think Padukone lagged behind as she didn't experiment on the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra is the clear winner. (Source: Instagram/deepikapadukone_arabfc)

