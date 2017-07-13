Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari: The best looks from IIFA ever, see pics

With IIFA 2017 all set to romance New York on July 14 and 15, almost the entire Bollywood brigade has moved to the city that never sleeps. For the first time Bollywood's biggest event is moving to NYC for an action-packed, glamorous night. Last year, the green carpet gave us a few stellar looks and with the likes of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt already in New York, we wonder what the stars will have to offer this time. We know that you are waiting with bated breath, just like us, but in the meantime you can check out the best looks from IIFA ever.

IIFA 2016: Deepika Padukone has been on-point for every event in Madrid and the awards ceremony was no different. Dressed in a white Sabyasachi gown inspired by Spanish bull fighters, sporting a Godet skirt and cape, Padukone looked fierce and ravishing at the same time. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red Prabal Gurung dress, paired with statement Outhouse Jewellery and Italian luxury sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti Design. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Shilpa Shetty showed off her curves in this cut-work column gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. Husband Raj Kundra matched her stitch by stitch by looking dapper in a suit by the same designers. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Athiya Shetty looked lovely in a pastel Rayane Bacha jumpsuit. The actor finished out the look with a berry-toned lip, matching box clutch and neutral sandals. Good job. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Deepika Padukone looked like a million dollars in a Swapnil Shinde gown and beautiful Farah Khan Fine Jewellery. She finished out her look with a bold hairdo and rings from Anmol Jewellers. Brave choice! (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Aditi Rao Hydari, who has made quite a few ripples in Bollywood looked elegant in this Shantanu and Nikhil green shimmering gown, which she paired with Outhouse jewellery. Though we're not a huge fan of the billowing skirt, the sweetheart neckline and temple jewellery (a la Sonam Kapoor at Cannes) made for an interesting look for sure. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Quantico star Priyanka Chopra nailed it in this beautiful Schiaparelli Couture gown. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the Baywatch star looked ethereal in this flowing chiffon gown with a Roman-style neckline, which she paired with classic Cartier jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Dia Mirza really knows how to work simple designs in her favour. The actress and former beauty queen looked lovely and fresh in this pastel green Nakul Sen ensemble, paired with H Ajoomal jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Bhumi Pednekar joined the Shantanu & Nikhil camp at IIFA 2016. The beautiful grey gown with lace overlays looked lovely on the actress, though an updo might have looked more elegant. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Newlywed Bipasha Basu chose Indian-wear for the IIFA Rocks event. The actor picked up a gorgeous pale pink Sabyasachi sari. We love everything about this look - bangle on each hand, a matching clutch and smokey eyes - except the wavy hair. Maybe, a nice updo would have looked better. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Now, we are not a big fan of this beaded Zara Umrigar gown but we think Sonakshi Sinha looked smoking hot in it. The actor gave out a 70s vibe with this look, She did good. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Actress Nargis Fakhri looked like a dream in this riqué Namrata Joshipura gown. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the embellished gown had a plunging neckline and an equally deep back, showing off Fakhri's gorgeous figure to perfection. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Actress Bipasha Basu has been on a high - personally and sartorially - ever since she got married. At the IIFA awards, the Raaz actress looked stunning in this blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffled gown. She paired it with baubles from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Actress Sayani Gupta, who is best known for her role in Margarita with a Straw, looked urban chic in this La Bourjoisie gown with a deep neck and an interesting sailor-like skin-toned flap at the back. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the actress' bold slit, deep maroon lips with that bob cut really turned heads at the green carpet. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a princess in a pastel gown by Saiid Kobeisy. The actor finished out the look with soft waves and minimal make-up. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Jacqueline Fernandez sparkled on the green carpet in a custom Monisha Jaising gown. (Source: AP)

IIFA 2016: Sayani Gupta looked like a doll in a dress by Amit Aggarwal, jewellery from Dillano and shoes from Zara. Well done! (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2016: Nargis Fakhri looked sharp in an icy blue Monisha Jaising suit. A ponytail and a pair of strappy sandals is all that it took to finish out the look. She did good. (Source: Instagram)

IIFA 2015: Bipasha Basu looked red hot in a red Gauri and Nainika gown. Full points to her! (Source: AP)

IIFA 2015: Whether you are a fan or not, this is one of the most popular looks donned by Deepika Padukone so far. She looked absolutely gorgeous in this sparkling red Sabyasachi sari. (Source: File photo)

IIFA 2015: Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a lilac Michael Cinco sheer gown at IIFA 2015. (Source: IIFA/Twitter)

IIFA 2015: Shraddha Kapoor pulled off an elegant ‘less is more’ look on the green carpet at IIFA 2015 in a black strapless number with a thigh-high slit.

IIFA 2015: It can't get any bubblier than this! Fashionista Neha Dhupia looked gorgeous in Neha Agarwal separates at IIFA 2015. (Source: IIFA's Twitter)

IIFA 2015: ABCD 2 actress Lauren Gotlieb was a beauty in a sheer black Sonaakshi Raaj gown at IIFA 2015. (Source: IIFA/Twitter)

IIFA 2015: Malaika Arora Khan looked exquisite in an Ashi Studio gown. PS: We love the drama!(Source: AP)

IIFA 2014: Sridevi shimmered on the green carpet in an Oscar De La Renta gown. We are in love. (Photo: Twitter)

IIFA 2014: Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone was a hands-down winner in her red sheer gown by Zuhair Murad. (Source: Twitter)

IIFA 2014: For IIFA Rocks, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan picked a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Source: Twitter)

IIFA 2014: Priyanka Chopra in a Monique Lhuillier gown at IIFA 2014. (Source: Reuters)

IIFA 2013: Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in a Manish Malhotra creation on the IIFA green carpet. (Source: Twitter/Madhuri Dixit)