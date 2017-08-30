Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs create sheer sari magic
Saris have always been an integral part of an Indian woman's wardrobe. This six-yard wonder by itself can be beautiful but to become powerful or humble as it is often called, it needs a human being to steer its language and looks like our favourite stars are doing it justice. Chiffon, georgette and organza creations are having a moment right now and if you are looking for some inspiration on how to style one this festive season then you can always turn to these Bollywood celebs.
Whether it’s keeping up with the latest trends or creating new ones, Deepika Padukone is a pro. This Bollywood beauty is a fashion icon for a reason and right now, we are in awe of how she can turn a classic look into something sensational. The Padmavati actor was seen attending Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations along with her co-star and rumoured beau, Ranveer Singh in a gorgeous tissue sari by Sabyasachi. Padukone wore the gold tone sari with a high-neck black blouse with a key hole back detail, complete with elegant gold work on the sleeves. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani who usually dresses up this beauty accessorised her outfit with a handcrafted gold choker from Jaipur Gems, and matching gold earrings and bangles from Tanishq. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
While at an event, Sridevi was seen looking gorgeous in a powder blue organza sari by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The sheer sari with a gold embroidered border and a beautiful blouse with embroidered and fringe detail was styled well with heritage jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat. Considering the gold elements, we like how she kept her make-up minimal. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)
Dressed in a fabulous grey sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma, Gauahar Khan got people talking. Complete with an ornate border and the sparkly blouse, the sari is a perfect wear even without accessories. We think Khan did a great job in pulling off this sexy look. We love how she went ahead with a sleek bun with flowers in it. It added a romantic touch to it, don’t you think? (Source: Instagram/devs213)
Kangana Ranaut took her fashion game to the next level in a midnight blue sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. We are a fan of her sheer yoke blouse by the husband-wife designer duo. She complemented it with perfect retro hair, dewy make-up and a pair of simple studs. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)
Taking nothing away from the gorgeous Sabyasachi ‘Sunderban Sari’, which has been hand-painted and printed, it was the blouse, with a Bengal tiger printed on it that generated a lot of buzz and Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in it. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)
For Ganesh Visarjan, Sonali Bendre picked a blue sari with colourful striped borders. The actor rounded out her look with gold accessories, a crescent moon shaped bindi, a pop of soft pink on her lips and poker straight hair. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif looked svelte in a beige sheer-lace sari with embellishments. She teamed the Tarun Tahiliani creation with polki jewellery. With her wavy mane swept to one side and the simple make-up enhanced with a lovely pink lip-shade and blush highlighting those high cheekbones, Kaif looked lovely without going over the top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Patralekhaa was spotted at a movie screening in a simple white sari, side-swept hair, a bindi and red lips. We love the simplicity of the look here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kajol looks beautiful in a Shehla Khan sari. We love the combination of blue, gold and pink here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Sonam Kapoor looked mesmerising in this Shehla Khan nude lace sari with a slightly ruffled off-shoulder blouse. (Source: Instagram/rheakapoor)
Deepika Padukone ruled in a pastel floral print Sabyasachi sari and added an edgy touch with a deep neckline blouse, dark lips and her perfectly toned arms. We think she just looked flawless. (Source: Varinder Chawla)