Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: 10 Bollywood divas who went all stripes this June

It seems mid-year stripes have struck the Bollywood fashion brigade as many of our A-list divas have been seen sporting geometric patterns for their public appearances. So, is June the month of stripes? It would seem so, since we've got them in saris, skirts, shirts, capes and jumpsuits. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra in this colourful striped Etro pantsuit, cinched at the waist with a red belt, in Prague has us going va va voom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this handloom striped sari by Archana and Puneeth, whose designs celebrate Indian woven textiles, creating silhouettes to accentuate sustainability.

Aditi Rao Hyadri was seen attending an event in New Delhi in a striped co-ordinated set from Forever New. The Wazir actress complemented it with simple black sandals, blow-dried hair and fresh face make-up with defined eyebrows.

Deepika Padukone's fashion line is one of the many celeb lines that have been launched recently, and we're not complaining. Here's she's wearing a monochrome striped dress from her label AllAboutYouFromDeepikaPadukone at the Mumbai airport, and we love the look.

Sayani Gupta, who is known to experiment with fashion for her public appearances, yet again pulled out an ace with this Bennch contrast panel tube and jester trousers. Now, this is an interesting way to work with stripes, we think.

Athiya Shetty looks lovely in this Ikai by Ragini Ahuja SS17 denim bralet and pleated pant set, with an animal artwork and stripe applique jacket.

Divya Khosla Kumar looks monsoon ready in this monchrome ensemble, with a striped skirt from Archana Kochhar, which she teamed with a white shirt (no one goes wrong with a white shirt) from Forever New. (But then the showstealers are actually those winged Sophia Webster sandals.)

Katrina Kaif scorches in this striped Balmain dress for the IIFA 2017 press meet in Mumbai recently. Her long sleeve dress teamed with a pair of black Louboutin pumps did wonders for her. With her are Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The latter in colour-block separates from Prabal Gurung with the very 'in' transparent heels from Intoto.

Malaika Arora was recently spotted at the launch of the Gauri Khan-designed restaurant Arth in Mumbai in a navy blue striped Deme by Gabriella jumpsuit. Arora rocked the cut-out jumpsuit with its plunging neckline and deep back with absolute elegance and sophistication.