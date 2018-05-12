1 / 11

HIT: Kangana Ranaut, upped the ante in a sultry Zuhair Murad sheer gown as she descended on the red carpet. Her dull grey gown had sequinned embellishments all over, extending even to the train of her gown. Styled by Lorna McGee, Ranaut chose to keep her make-up as understated (yet dramatic) as the colour of her attire. Make-up artist Brendon Degee opted to give her matted lips, a light-toned eye-shadow and thick eyebrows. The curls of her hair were accentuated and were worn up, so there was nothing conventional about Kangana’s look. She chose to go sans-accessories and let her backless Zuhair Murad number soak in all the glory. (Source:team_Kangana_Ranaut/Instagram)