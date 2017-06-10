Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto: Fashion hits and misses of the week (June 4 – June 10)

Hit: One wouldn’t usually pick pantsuits while travelling but it’s Kangana Ranaut we are talking about. If she can jet-set in saris, these wardrobe staples are nothing in comparison. While on her way back to India from London, Ranaut made a strong statement in a crisp white pantsuit which she wore with a striped Tee underneath it. We love how she styled this monochrome look with strappy black heels and a colour-block Burberry bag. With her hair in natural curls, she rounded her look with a white manicure, natural make-up, nude lips and sunnies. We think she totally aced this power-packed look. (Source: Instagram/ team_kangana_ranaut)

Hit and miss: Karisma Kapoor was seen at an event in a colour-block sari with neon panels from designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango. The actress paired it with a white blouse featuring sheer sleeves and studs from Amrapali Jewels. Even though we love the sari, we are not a big fan of the blouse – the sleeves looked a little out of place. However, we like her half tied up and half down hairdo and natural make-up. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit: Recently, while airport hopping, Priyanka Chopra was seen replacing the good old LBD for a super stylish black jumpsuit. The beauty picked this overall with classic cuts, black buckle details and cut-outs from Australian fashion brand Zimmermann. The jumpsuit is beautiful in itself, but if you think the diva would stop at that then you are mistaken, She casually shrugged on a paisley print cape from Etro and teamed it with a pair of black platform heels. Her make-up and hair was flawless too with matte pink lips and a radiant glow on her face. We like what we see, such fuss-free styling. (Source: Instagram/bollyfashionfiesta)

Hit: The Raabta actress made a fashion statement in a sequinned jacket from Topshop and blingy sneakers from Alberto Toressi. which she teamed beautifully with a mustard top and a pair of blue distressed denims from GStar. With hair in a wavy ponytail, minimal make-up and a soft pink lip shade complemented her look. We like what we see, what about you? (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover)

Hit: Freida Pinto was seen turning heads at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in monochrome. The Slumdog Millionaire actress looked like a complete diva in a floral work jumpsuit from Elie Saab and an oversized but super stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, her look was accessorised with a sling from Roger Vivier. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis gave her gorgeous soft waves while celebrity make-up artist Quinn Murphy kept the look chic with beautifully defined eyes and a bold red lip. We think she looked smart, elegant and absolutely lovely at the same time. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: At The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black Michael Kors dress with a deep neckline. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich added a broad sparkling belt and black ankle straps to the simple dress and the 34-year-old actress pulled it off with oomph and elegance. She complemented it with black peep toes and a side-parted bun. A bright red lip shade and glossy make-up rounded off her look. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Hit: Rani Mukerji’s not been in the news for a while now but if one is a celebrity, one cannot hide from the limelight forever. The actress whose public appearance drastically decreased ever since her marriage to the reclusive Aditya Chopra is now back in action. Recently, the new mother was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai in a smart navy blue jumpsuit with leather strap details. We love basics with cool details and this Michael Kors overalls definitely made it to our list. Mukerji styled this navy outfit tapered at the ankles with tan platform heels, a thin tan belt, and a fringed tote in the same hue. She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of eyeliner on her upper eyelid, well-defined mascara lashes and a nude lip shade. With hair in natural waves, she complemented her look with colourful beaded bracelets. We think she looked good, there’s nothing to fault here. Also, it’s a chic way to travel. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone is the queen of celebrity airport style. Over and over again, the Bollywood beauty has proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand. Recently, the Padmavati actress slayed in another casual attire. Her sartorial choice is really unique – a ripped jeans from Topshop and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. We think she carried it off like a boss. She added some oomph to her look with dark tan lace-up Chloe boots and her tan Hermes Birkin bag. The centre-parted hair and bare minimum make-up were the right choice. She did well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez kept it cool and quirky in a pink sweatshirt with a fun slogan written on it. It said, “Came a queen, left a legend”. Considering how positive she is as a person, we think the sweatshirt is apt for her. She teamed it with a pair of basic denims, white sneakers, geeky see-through glasses and her Gucci backpack. She kept her make-up minimum but instead of letting her hair down, she pulled it up and bundled it into a neat ponytail. We think she looked adorable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)