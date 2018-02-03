HIT: Parineeti Chopra looked lovely in an ethnic indigo jacket and matching palazzo pants by designer duo Ankur and Priyanka Modi from their Phistaq collection. The floor-length jacket featured dotted thread embroidery, sequins and embroidered butas in dori work all over it. Featuring a collared neckline and bell sleeves, her outfit is something stylish yet easy-to-carry. Chopra’s attire can be great option, if you are bored of the usual lehengas, saris and salwars. Styled by celebrity stylist Sajana Batra, she accessorised Chopra’s outfit with silver oxidised pearl chandbalis by Curio Cottage and strappy high heels. Chopra rounded off her look with the tousled wavy hairdo, a nude palette, light smokey eyes and nude pink lips. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)