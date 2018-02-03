3 / 11

HIT: Priyanka Chopra impressed us in an Ester Abner outfit at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala recently. For the red carpet, the Quantico actor wore a white satin pantsuit with chic fringe detailing at the hem of her blazer and the sleeves. However, instead of opting for a traditional power outfit feel, stylist Cristina Ehrlich kept it sultry by teaming the suit with a risque black semi-sheer camisole. Chopra went with a minimalist approach towards accessories with just a slim chain with a star locket around her neck and a longer chain with a medallion that tastefully adorned the actor’s décolletage. As much as we love her outfit, we think the make-up was the real hero this time. Chopra went with nude tones and a dash of poppy burgundy on the lips and a matching smear on the eyelids as well. She rounded out her look with side-parted beachy waves and layered with a black-brown fur coat. (Source: AP)