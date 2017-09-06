Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more: Bollywood celebs and their love for ripped denims

Fashion keeps on changing with every season but one thing that's always been and will remain a constant is a pair of denims. Relaxed fit, skinny fit, slim fit, boot cut, low rise, straight cut - they come in all shapes and sizes and you can pick any to add to your wardrobe. But if you are a follower of celeb fashion then it's ripped and in some cases extremely distressed denims that you should go for because the celebs are swearing by it. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted wearing an olive green trench coat from Burberry over a red and black check shirt from Maje Officiel and ripped denim jeans from Topshop. She rounded off her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers. Keeping her make-up minimal and leaving her lovely tresses open, she chose to accessorise with just a pair of shades. The snuggly and comfortable jacket that she paired with ripped jeans seems just the perfect combination to wear on the move. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

While heading out to Switzerland with her adorable little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the sassy queen she is known to be. She kept her travel attire simple yet stylish and we cannot take our eyes off her! She was seen in a white and red bomber jacket from Gucci that she wore with a pair of black distressed jeans. She accessorised her look with a bag from Mansur Gavriel that easily falls in the price range of Rs 48,285 to Rs 57,620. She kept it basic with white sneakers and a golden-dial watch and looked just ready for a long flight. Oh yes, the trademark pout was also there. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is not just known for the strong stand she takes on important issues, she is also one of the most trendy and fashionable actors in the industry. The actor was seen on her way to Hyderabad for the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she plays the titular role. Looking like the perfect ‘rock chick in a hard rock world’, Ranaut wore a white graphic print T-shirt from Dolce And Gabbana and a black Balmain leather jacket that she paired with black distressed jeans. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look by wearing black Jean Paul Gautier boots and carried a trendy handbag from Tom Ford. She left her beautiful curls open and sported a pair of trendy shades. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

During the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma was seen pulling out all stops to look her best. For the most part, she managed to leave a mark on fashionistas. So when we came across a photo of the beauty on her Instagram in a pair of extremely distressed denims, we were a little disappointed. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, who came up with this look and styled the weird jeans from Asos with a simple striped shirt from Urban Outfitters could have definitely done better than this. Even those gorgeous Givenchy heels couldn’t save her look from being a complete drab. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Shruti Haasan mixed cool and comfy really well. The Behen Hogi Teri actress picked a military green Tee which she teamed with a cool pair of ripped denims. But what makes the look worthwhile is that denim jacket which she casually tossed over her shoulders, gorgeous beige lace-up block heels and the amazing pair of shades. We also like how she accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. This look is something which you can easily emulate. After all, she is just playing with the basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra has actually been a photographer's delight, but in this one instance, the actress' choice of an Adidas top with a pair of distressed jeans, just looks off. But what carries her through is her great attitude, so overall, effect isn't all that bad. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen channelising geeky cool in a white off-shoulder top from Sesame The Style Studio. A pair of ripped jeans from Topshop, lace-up shoes from Opening Ceremony and a fringed bag from Urban Outfitters rounded the look. We love that she decided to go the no make-up way. (Source: Instagram/Pinkvilla)

Deepika Padukone is the queen of celebrity airport style. Over and over again, the Bollywood beauty has proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand. The Padmavati actor slayed in another casual attire. Her sartorial choice is really unique – a ripped jeans from Topshop and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. We think she carried it off like a boss. She added some oomph to her look with dark tan lace-up Chloe boots and her tan Hermes Birkin bag. The centre-parted hair and bare minimum make-up were the right choice. She did well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty was seen teaming her green jacket with a pair of black distressed jeans with a fishnet underlay. The floral patchwork (which is quite the rage these days) on her jacket gives a relief with the dash of colour. She went for oversized tinted shades and just a dab of lipstick as make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Travelling equals to comfy clothes. We think Athiya Shetty did quite well when she picked a grey tee, distressed denims, comfortable sneakers, a jacket to layer on and an Alexander McQueen bag while up and about. The actor however did not lose out on the style quotient. She looked nice. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai airport in a white tee, denims, Diesel bomber and a pair of white sneakers. We think she did good, although a high ponytail would have looked better. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha wore her off-duty look well in a white tank, chambray shirt and a pair of distressed denims. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail, the actor finished out the look with layered necklaces, comfy sneakers and a tan backpack. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the trailer launch of Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt was seen pairing the official tee-shirt with a pair of distressed denims and killer heels. We think she did really good for herself. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

No, no, no, just no Anushka. Although we like the off-shoulder Verandah top and distressed denims, we don't like it paired together. We love her Valentino Rockstud sandals though. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Spotted at the airport working her casual chic charm was Deepika Padukone in a white tank top which she teamed with a pair of well-fitting ripped denims. It’s a classic pairing and we think no one can ever go wrong with it but being the stylish diva that she is, the actress didn’t just stop there. Instead she upped her fashion game with a super cool oversized jacket in military green. Won’t you agree that it made all the difference? With hair left open, she accessorised her look with a pair of wayfarers and white sneakers. Lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Plaids are in these days and Parineeti Chopra embraced the trend in a black and red plaid cape. We think pairing it with the black tank top and ripped denims was a smart move. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor teamed a pair of distressed denims from Zara with Ankita by Ankita Choksey top and Bucketfeet sneakers. Even though we love the look with that choker, we are not too fond of her bright lipshade. We think it's a little over the top with the open hair. Maybe, a ponytail would have toned down the look a little. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was a picture of casual chic in a monochrome outfit and Oxford shoes. Although the actor looked good, she could have replaced that shrug for a more colourful one. Would have looked better, don't you think? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone who is also known as the queen of travel style has given us a number of interesting looks so far this year but now she has also perfected the art of wearing stripes. Normally we wouldn’t go for striped denim but Padukone being quite the stylish diva, picked up a pair for herself and made it work in her favour. She wore it with a loose floral top in powder blue and a military jacket that she casually carried in her hand. A pair of tan brogues, a matching tan belt and a smart pair of Lennon sunglasses complemented her outfit. We think she looked absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)