Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses in April

Hit: Alia Bhatt is the queen of casual dressing. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress who has always been applauded for her style quotient recently attended a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra at her residence along with Siddharth Malhotra and here too she took the casual route. Looking lovely in a red plaid shirt the actress amped up her appearance by pairing it with a palm embroidered denim from Monisha Jaising. A pair of red heels, a Jimmy Choo glitter box sling, minimal make-up and blow-dried hair rounded her look. We think it’s a very clever way to add some glam to your regular outfit. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to carry herself well. We think if not an actress, she could have easily aced the world of modelling with her sass and inherent sense of style. This time for the promotion of Baahubali 2 the actress pulled off some pretty impressive looks in Indian and fusion wear. The one look which got our attention is Bhatia in a white embroidered kurta with floral prints all over it which she paired with matching pleated pants. The little details like the bell sleeves and a printed pleat peaking through the pants are too good to ignore. The actress looks radiant in the Nikasha ensemble with just a touch of pink on her cheeks and lips and gorgeous casually tousled hair. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: For Half Girlfriend promotions, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a beautiful military green crochet top from H&M and a black Asos mini-skirt which she accessorised with a statement sling bag in gold from Chloé. But more than the bag and her outfit, those gladiator heels by Rebecca Minkoff stole the show. She looked amazing and we are totally in love with those heels. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Hit: At a day event, Priyanka Chopra kept it simple and cool in a beautiful pristine white dress from Paule Ka featuring a lapel neckline, a cowl back and a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a pair of black strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who openly shared her excitement on Instagram about getting the chance to work closely with the actress once more, curated the entire look and we must say she did it really well. Statement earrings from Outhouse Jewellery added just the right amount of oomph and her minimal make-up with her signature brown lip shade and centre-parted sleek low ponytail added a nice touch to the overall appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Kangana Ranaut looked fiery in a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Michelle Mason. With a plunging neckline and gold buttons, the jumpsuit hugged her curves and she added zing to it with a pair of black pumps. She complemented it with a red lip shade and her signature curls. However, a subtler eye make-up and a little bit of experiment with the choice of footwear could have made it more elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For a jewellery brand’s event in Muscat, Tamannaah Bhatia picked a traditional, silk woven sari in red with a gold pattern which she paired brilliantly with a bright blue quarter-sleeve blouse and a gold choker. We love this traditional look. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari nailed it in a sleeveless floor-length anarkali by Myoho during the screening of her Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai. She styled it with a pair of long silver earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and if you ask us, it made all the difference. With hair in a messy bun, she rounded the look with a bronzed eyeshadow to highlight her eyes and nude lips. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a blush pink jumpsuit featuring pleated bodice and a matching beaded jacket by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Dainty danglers from Misho Designs, simple make-up and a dark brown lip shade complemented the look. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Esha Gupta looked like a dream in a beige outfit. For an award show, she opted for a pair of cigarette pants and coupled it with a pearl embroidered jacket — both by designer Gaurav Gupta. To complete her evening look, the Rustom actress chose shiny heels and diamond danglers from Gehna jewellers. And with nude lips and soft curls, she looked ethereal in her elegant sartorial choice. All in all, if you have an evening party or wedding to attend this summer, here’s a perfect inspiration. Simple yet gorgeous — after all nothing like donning a pastel outfit in the heat, right? (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)

Hit: Most people opt for soothing hues and prefer to keep away from black during summers but when it comes to celeb style, nothing is predictable. In a country that swears by Bollywood fashion, the likes of Sonam Kapoor has been setting major fashion goals. Recently, the Neerja actress surprised us all when she stepped out in an all-black casual avatar. Keeping it real. Kapoor picked a cold-shoulder anti-fit top over a pair of jeggings which rested over the ankles. She accessorised it with an oversized handbag, slip-on sandals and a pair of round sunnies. We think she did good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra went for a slightly bold look in a peach-pink gown designed by J Mendel. With a keyhole accentuating her cleavage, the attire was embellished with gold geometric patterns. Poker straight hair and natural make-up rounded off her look with the figure-hugging gown. (Source: AP)

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a a solid red Christian Dior gown. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Bhatt completed her look with her hair tied up into a neat bun and kept her make-up by Puneet B Saini minimal yet classy with a red lipstick to go with her gown. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut sashayed down the ramp in a custom Liva creme fabric SS gown and corset designed by Swapnil Shinde. Styled by Ami Patel, she accented it with her signature curls in shades of golden and brown. The actress wore golden stilettos with the thigh high slit gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Stunning onlookers in a summer fresh printed maxi from Deme by Gabriella, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it cool and casual for her mom's 50th birthday bash. Her attire had long ruffled sleeves, and the actress added zing to it with a turquoise glitter clutch and glossy lip. Her natural tousled tresses rounded off her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: With a dash of elegance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an Anju Modi lehenga. She accented it with a midnight blue embroidered jacket, kamalkari dupatta and a pair of danglers. Even as she looked good, we weren't quite impressed with the simple styling. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: We spotted Katrina Kaif at Farhan Akhtar's house in a flowy printed gown. Even without any make-up or accessories, she looked stunning! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vaani Kapoor was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at an event. To accent the printed hem dress, she added an embroidered floor-sweeping cape with it. Metallic sandals, poker straight tresses and a natural touch up rounded off her look. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Athiya Shetty sported cool blue denim separates from the House of Masaba. The slip dress and printed jacket are perfect for the summers. She carried it off with a Louis Vuitton sling back and a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Saiyami Kher wore a backless red ensemble embroidered in white at the Dada Saheb Awards. The actress wore her hair in a bun and accented it with white ear tops. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Pooja Hegde won hearts in an off-white lehenga from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The backless choli added the much needed drama to the attire and the actress' bronze touch up and matching earrings rounded off the look. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

MISS: Pulling off a plain Jane look, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in an all-white outfit at the airport. She paired the attire with tinted glares in shades of brown and brown strappy sandals. Her point straight hair and natural make-up rounded off her look. We feel she could have added some colours to her attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Prachi Desai looked stylish in a black full-length gown. Accenting it with a red sling bag, she kept it natural with tousled tresses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: In her casual look, Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed fashion aficionados by donning an over-sized blue shirt with cut outs on the sleeves. The bow detailing at the back made the outfit even more stylish! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Over and over again, Malaika Arora Khan has showed us how to wear a gown and look like a goddess in it. From ruffles to sheer, the actress has tried almost every trend possible. Recently, she charmed all in a dramatic molten burgundy gown by Erol Albayrak at the Colors TV’s Golden Petal Awards. The metallic off-shoulder outfit with a sweet heart neckline and voluminous skirt fitted her like a dream. We love celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani’s choice of this exquisite gown – a job well done! Her make-up was perfect too with celebrity make-up artist Meghna Butani keeping the regalness intact with intense sparkly silver eye make-up and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek side parting which she kept off her shoulders. Delicate drop earrings from BIJA Jewels and a statement ring from Satyani Fine Jewels by Maheep Kapoor, complemented her look. Gorgeous, just gorgeous we say! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a goddess in a Gauri and Nainika gown with a dreamy ruffled hemline, a side slit and a one shoulder strap at the Colors Golden Petal Awards in Mumbai. The gown itself is so beautiful that it didn't need a lot of accessorising. She styled it perfectly with a diamond handcuff and earrings from Begani Jewels. And those statement shoes from Jimmy Choo are drool-worthy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the trailer launch of Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor was seen giving out really cool and stylish summer vibes in a white halter-neck dress from Fendi’s Spring 2017 collection. We love the breezy feel to it and it’s nice to see celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri teaming this cute outfit with soft pink nudes. Even the make-up and hairstyle were spot on with celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complementing the outfit with subtle brown smokey eyes and pink lips and celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel keeping it comfortable in a centre-parting ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We missed seeing Nargis Fakhri around and now that she is back the actress is acing her fashion game. At the launch of her own mobile app, Fakhri was seen wearing a beautiful embroidered maxi dress with a plunging neckline by Anita Dongre. The soothing hue looked good on her and the jewellery by Pink City by Anita Dongre added to the charm. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a shimmery traditional number at the Lokmat Awards in Mumbai. The gold sharara set by Sabyasachi was apt for the occasion and the she styled it well with a sheer dupatta, gold heels, a bright coral lip shade and a pair of dangling earrings. We like how elegant she looks but a marsala lip shade would have brightened up her look even more. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We recently spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan stepping out of Mumbai airport looking like a diva. Wearing a sleeveless black dress with thigh-high slits showing just the right amount of skin, she made heads turn. The dress by Hensely by Neha Kapur Nayyar is something we would like to add to our summer wardrobe. It's perfect for an evening out with friends, we say. She styled it with a black Bottega Veneta tote and blingy espadrilles. She kept her make-up minimal with just a touch of nude lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Pallavi Sharda looked gorgeous while embracing the monochrome trend in a gorgeous knotted black top by Sportsgirl and a summery white skirt with a slit on front by Zimmermann. The way she paired the separates is commendable. However, we are not a big fan of those brown boots. Maybe, ditching them for something in black or any other bright colour would have taken the look up a notch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen attending an exhibition in Mumbai in a layered Anita Dongre ensemble from her spring-summer 2017 collection. The actress in an ivory coloured flowing maxi with an embroidered golden ankle-length jacket was a vision of elegance. She accessorised it with a heavy polki jewellery neckpiece and a pair of sleek earrings. As far as her make-up was concerned, Kaif kept it simple with a dewy face and a lip shade in soft pink. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: We spotted Malaika Arora Khan in a fusion look at Karan Johar’s party which he hosted for Christian Louboutin at his residence. She did full justice to the draped Patola sari by Amit Aggarwal which she picked for herself. The hottie teamed it up with a metallic peplum blouse from the same designer. With hair in a neat bun, metallic pumps complemented the look. (Source: Instagram/Maneka Harisinghani)

Hit and miss: Gauahar Khan who has given us a few impressive looks in the last few days as a part of the on-going promotions, got our attention again in this simple white top and black pants combo. Even though there's nothing extraordinary about this look, we think it's perfect for travels. After all, comfort is what you are looking for while you are up in the air. With hair left open, she styled it with sleek black heels and nude make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut gave out just the right vibe in this black halter-neck crop top and denim shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at the airport in a super casual avatar wearing a floral heart t-shirt by Gucci with basic denims, white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta tote bag. Even though there's nothing extraordinary about this look, it's nice to see how the actress glamourised it with a bright pink lip shade - it made all the difference. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: We don't know what Urvashi Rautela was thinking but this is a complete disaster. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: If we ask you, would you pick up a grey anarkali for a summer wedding, you would probably say no. After all, the first impulse is to pick up something bright or in beautiful hues of pastel. But Aditi Rao Hydari actually picked up this unusual hue for a desi outfit and as always she looked like a dream in a grey and gold number. We love the fall of this floor-length anarkali by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar, detailed with gold sequins and lace. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun and her make-up was perfect with muted rustic lip colour and a similar hue on the eyes. For accessories she picked up silver and gold earrings from Aquamarine and rings from Forever 21. The look was curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi and we think she did an amazing job. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Upping the glamour quotient, Sonakshi Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire on the second episode of the reality dance show Nach Baliye 8. The 29-year-old embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke. We think Sinha looked like a true diva and the styling by Mohit Rai was on point. Makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a simple yet glamorous touch up and hairstylist Meghna Butani rounded the look off with a ponytail parted at the centre. Accessorising the outfit with drop earrings studded with rose-cut diamonds and statement rings from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery, she was a total stunner in this look. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit: Stepping out in a Maison Valentino lace outfit, Deepika Padukone skipped hearts and grabbed eyeballs. The actress paired it with Gucci pearl T-strap sandals that we earlier saw Sridevi flaunting with her Valentino bow outfit. With subtle smokey eyes and natural touch up by Puneet B Saini, she was good to go. The 31-year-old rounded her look with pearl earrings. Stylist Gabriel Georgiou gave the actress gorgeous blow dried tresses with copper and gold streaks. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Hit: Those beautiful pastel pagdis (turban) which the father-son duo matched with their outfits instantly got our attention. Abhishek Bachchan picked a gorgeous blush pink bandhgala which he paired with a white churidar and accessorised it well with a floral turban in green, all from Sabyasachi. Amitabh Bachchan also opted for the designer’s work for the wedding ceremony. He was seen in a beige kurta with pink embroidery on it which he initially paired with the traditional pink turban but he later switched it for a beige one with pretty floral prints on it. (Source: Instagram/instabollywoodphotos, bollywood4you)

Miss: For a round of promotional events for her upcoming South Indian film Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in an unusual number by Saaksha and Kinni. We are not a big fan of the dress but somehow she makes it work. This time too the look was curated by Sanam Ratansi. A pair of earrings from Silver Streak Store rounded the look. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Hit and miss: Alia Bhatt was seen paparazzi ready in a white tank top which she paired with distressed blue skinny denims. The long powder-blue coat and rugged boots instantly elevated her look from cool to super cool. We also love her red backpack. Having said that, the look was pretty basic as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Ranveer Singh impressed us all in an all-black look with a fitted T-shirt, denims and a biker jacket, customised to perfection by the label, Asa Kazingmei, an exclusive fashion designing label for celebrities. The sturdy pair of black boots added some extra oomph to his look. We think his styling was perfect with wavy locks gelled back perfectly and a well-trimmed beard and mustache in play. Singh upped his fashion game with a snazzy pair of Carrera sunglasses. (Source: APH Images)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk through the fashion streets in Paris in a crop top and black skinny jeans, which she layered extremely well with a navy blue blazer. We love how she styled her look with gold hoops, a black choker, a Bottega Veneta belt and a bright red lip shade. The Chanel bag and round sunnies from Prada were the right choice of accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)