Copy cats! 30 instances of Bollywood celebs wearing the same outfits

Bollywood celebrities have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from the West. There is nothing wrong in it, but when two actresses don the same dress for two prestigious public events, it often comes into the public eye. Well, copy cats or not, style divas get caught whenever they do so. Steal a glance at a few such instances when two actresses donned the same designer dress.



Deepika Padukone or this Victoria’s Secret Angel: Who wore the Prabal Gurung gown better? For us, there's a clear winner here! We think the Padmavati actress wore her look better and those cascading curls completely floored us. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra or Iulia Vantur: Who pulled off the black sequin gown better? At her song's shoot, Vantur was spotted in a shimmery black gown, and we couldn’t ignore the resemblance it bore to Chopra’s black Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline and fishtail hem which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Source: File Photo)

Disha Patani or Gigi Hadid: The black keyhole gown the leggy lass carried off to the Filmfare is hard to forget, but what's surprising is that it is exactly the same gown that Hadid pulled off during the AMA presentation. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin: Who wore the Gucci dress better? Dolled up like a cute schoolgirl, both the actresses wore the Gucci dress adorned with pink laces, but we think Alia takes the cake! (Source: File Photo)

Parineeti Chopra or Kriti Sanon: Designer duo Hemant and Nandita’s bohemian black dress was quite a hit when both the actresses were spotted in it. We think Parineeti stole the show in the outfit. (Source: File Photo)

Vaani Kapoor or Serena Williams: The Befikre actress was spotted in a a printed trench dress by Burberry with a belt cinching at the waist. While it looked great on her, Serena also carried off the same dress a while ago. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt or Twinkle Khanna: The Dear Zindagi actress and the author of Mrs Funnybones were spotted in the same Kaylin lace-corset-mini, striped, BCBG Max Azria shirt dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Kristin Chenoweth: The former Miss World's one of the iconic Cannes look was the golden Roberto Cavalli gown with a fishtail hem at the end. However, it seems that Broadway star Chenoweth wore the same gold strapless dress earlier. we think Aishwarya wins the crown for the attire! (Source: File Photo)

Katrina Kaif or Rita Ora: Kaif looked ravishing in a red Versace dress that Ora pulled off at the red carpet earlier. Who do you think looks better? (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt or Jennifer Lopez: Alia Bhatt rocked a bright satin saffron Dior dress that JLo has pulled off earlier. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra or Naomi Harris: The Baywatch actress pulled off the same black dress that Harris had worn at a film premiere. Sadly, nothing can be hidden or forgotten in the age of Internet. (Source: File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut or Emma Stone: The Queen actress copied a sequin blue-green Burberry dress that Emma Stone had earlier been spotted in. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor: Deepika wore the same orange skirt that Kareena wore for a photoshoot. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor or Kangana Ranaut: Both the actresses tried their luck with the grey Gucci number. However, Sonam, who wore it to a magazine launch got our vote hands down. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Padukone wore the same black and gold salwar suit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that Aishwarya wore for a party. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? While the former donned the stunning Alice & Olivia white maxi to a film premiere, Kaif wore it for a commercial, and we think it looks better on the Baar Baar Dekho actress. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: The two actresses was seen twinning again when Katrina was seen in the same gold and black sequined Monisha Jaising mini dress that Deepika wore for a photo shoot. (Source: File Photo)

Shilpa Shetty or Deepika Padukone: It seems Padukone is the queen of copycats. The actress dressed in the same blue printed midi Zara skirt with a white blouse that Shetty had worn. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor: The former wore the same nude and black coloured Atsu sari to a film promotional event that Kapoor earlier carried off. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone or Kylie Minogue: Padukone's bright orange dress that her sister also wore to an award show is actually a copy from singer Kylie Minogue's wardrobe. (Source: File Photo)

Sushmita Sen or Mallika Sherawat: Both the actresses donned the same figure-hugging pink and purple striped dress. (Source: File Photo)

Malaika Arora or Paris Hilton: Malaika wore a monochromatic short dress which seemed to have been borrowed from Hilton's fashion books. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt or Yami Gautam: Yami was spotted in a white sweatshirt with a heart at the centre at the airport a few days after Alia pulled it off with deep blue denims. (Source: File Photo)

Madhuri Dixit or Sonakshi Sinha: Sinha donned the same white dress for a reality TV show that Dixit was seen in. (Source: File Photo)

Lisa Ray or Athiya Shetty: Bollywood's obsession with monochromes is on its peak, and these duplicate dresses are proof enough. Actress Athiya Shetty was spotted wearing an AM:PM creation and after two days actress Lisa Ray was seen in the exactly same outfit. (Source: File Photo)

Sonal Chauhan or Frieda Pinto: Sonal Chauhan was spotted in a bold black cut-out Shivan & Narresh gown that Pinto wore for the chat show Koffee With Karan. (Source: File Photo)

Richa Chaddha or Sameera Reddy: Taking a leaf out of Reddy's style books, Richa wore the pink and black sheer outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock for IIFA awards. (Source: File Photo)

Kalki Koechlin or Nishka Lulla: The actress and the designer were spotted in the same light blue dress. (Source: File Photo)

Kajol or Divya Dutta: Looks like Dutta borrowed Kajol's grey-toned sari with a bright pink border paired with a sheer blouse for her film's promotions. (Source: File Photo)