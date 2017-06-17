Deepika, Priyanka, Aishwarya, Katrina: Fashion hits and misses of the week (June 11 – June 17)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black number at Mumbai airport before taking off for Prague. The Baywatch star looked lovely in a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait. We love how she casually threw an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders to add some depth. Looks like her layering game is going strong. With hair in a romantic updo, she complemented her look with a grey Givenchy bag, black chunky sandals, and a pair of white rimmed round sunglasses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: It was a disappointment when we spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the music launch of her designer friend Vikram Phadnis’ new film Hrudayantar. The former Miss World wore a black, floor-length anarkali by Anamika Khanna, featuring elaborate and intricate floral embroidery. Though the ensemble looked regal, it failed to create the drama that we’ve come to expect from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. Celebrity stylist Anisha Jain opted to keep Aishwarya’s hair poker straight, light smokey eyes and a bright red lip colour rounded off her look. She teamed the outfit with some basic jewellery from Amrapali. (Source: Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)

Hit: For an event at a radio station, Katrina Kaif kept it simple in a blue and white print dress from Forever New which she paired well with white sneakers. Why we love this look? It’s so easy to carry and you don’t have to invest a lot of time in it. Perfect for ladies who are constantly on the go. However, we wish she would have done something more with her hair. Even a high ponytail with boxer braids would have done the trick. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone was seen in a striped asymmetrical slip dress from her own collection All About You From Deepika Padukone. She styled it with a simple round neck white Tee underneath and monochrome sneakers from Nike. Her choice of accessory was a pair of cool Lennon sunglasses. We like the cool, summery vibe to this look. We think it was a good idea to pull her hair up into a neat ponytail and keep her make-up minimal for this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Shruti Haasan mixed cool and comfy really well. The Behen Hogi Teri actress picked a military green Tee which she teamed with a cool pair of ripped denims. But what makes the look worthwhile is that denim jacket which she casually tossed over her shoulders, gorgeous beige lace-up block heels and the amazing pair of shades. We also like how she accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. This look is something which you can easily emulate. After all, she is just playing with the basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Sridevi was seen at a Mumbai restaurant having a good time with daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. For the family outing, the MOM actress picked up a pair of blue denims which she teamed with a printed Gigi Hadid for Tommy Hilfiger top. She rounded her look with white pumps and a powder blue bag. We think her styling lacked depth. In other words, it looked drab. Considering how she stunned us during the trailer launch of her much-anticipated film MOM opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in a pale green pantsuit by Lama Jouni from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection with its breezy silhouette and gold accents, her latest look failed in comparison. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, at Mumbai airport, Sophie Choudry was seen wearing thin stripes. We think it is an interesting twist to the regular stripe shirt. The top with the bow detail which she styled with a pair of blue jeans looked absolutely lovely on her. A Céline handbag, sunglasses and graphic Gucci sneakers with ‘For Love’ written on it rounded her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At a promotional event for Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif showed us how to do colour-blocking well while playing with asymmetrical lines. Looking pretty in a hi-low Peter Pilotto dress from the label’s Spring 2017 collection, Kaif gave out major summer vibes. The dress with the embellished yoke detail is not an easy one to carry but she worked it well. Here too, she decided to let her hair down but given the intricate neckline details, it would have looked better if she would have gone for an updo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: After crop tops, denims have made a big comeback this summer and Athiya Shetty looked super comfortable embracing the trend. But more than that, she looked extremely stylish. She put on a patterned long jacket to give it a cool vibe and accessorised it with a chunky choker from Shringaar. With hair in beautiful waves and dewy face make-up, she rounded her look by matching the navy of her jacket to her heels. We think this look is something worth taking inspiration from. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Kriti Sanon who was recently seen on the judging panel for a model audition in Mumbai looked lovely in all-white separates from Chola by Sohaya. The tank top, sleeveless draped vest and wide-legged pants made for such a soothing sight. Layered necklaces from Bansri, a berry lip shade and soft curls complemented her look. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover)

Hit: Recently, for an episode of a dance reality show as a part of her upcoming film MOM's promotion, Sridevi turned towards her favourite designer once again. She picked a lovely champagne-hued sari with gold beads on the border. To add depth to her look, Sridevi paired it with a high-neck, patterned silk brocade blouse in bright purple. She styled it beautifully with traditional jewellery – choker and earrings from Heeramaneck – and a black bindi. Her make-up was near perfection with soft blushes of pink on her cheeks, lovely pink lip shade and hair tied in a bun. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

Hit: For an interview with veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut wore a blush pink outfit from Osman Studio, giving us major style goals! The sleeveless top was embellished with pearls around the neck with sharp asymmetry at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, popular Bollywood stylist, the actress chose to keep her beautiful natural curls open. While we think she could have gone for a slightly brighter shade of lip-colour, given the understated tone of her ensemble, the pink lipshade goes with her minimal dewy make-up. The winner, however, was the pleated culottes of the same colour that she paired with the top and a pair of nude ankle strap heels. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)