Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Aug 13 – Aug 19)

Hit and miss: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a real beauty and probably that’s the reason why she can pull of almost anything with ease, even if the styling is not really commendable. Such is the case with her latest appearance at Manish Malhotra’s residence where she attended a party organised by the ace designer to celebrate his good friend, Sridevi’s birthday. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star stepped out in a lovely toga-inspired grey shimmer gown by Gaurav Gupta featuring an embellished neckline. If you ask us, the gown ticks all the right boxes for a simple yet elegant evening look and we would have been really happy with her choice for the soirée. But there’s a catch! Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma who has worked with Aishwarya on a number of occasions, including Cannes 2017 red carpet, spoiled the look with a chainmail necklace. We wish she would have picked up something sleek in its place, it would have looked much better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: At Saif Ali Khan's birthday party, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nude lips became a talking point. Now, it might have looked good on her in person but going by the photos, it didn’t impress us much. In fact, it just added age to her face and the bronze make-up didn’t help either, it simply looked like she suffered sunburns. However, her choice of outfit is commendable. We love the gorgeous peek-a-boo Self-Portrait top which she paired with simple black leggings. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit and miss: Deepika Padukone stepped out at the airport in a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt and even though we applaud her for her sartorial experiment, it just failed to impress us. However, she totally aced her denim game in the fanciest and coolest pair ever! The 70s-inspired flared jeans are having a huge moment right now and Padukone took it to the next level with this one – we love how it’s frayed at the ankles. You can pair it with almost anything, starting from statement tees to tank tops and halter-necks – just make sure that your top isn’t baggy. You can complement your look like the Padmavati actor with a pair of Nike slides, minimum make-up, an updo and a pair of sunglasses. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Miss: Having given us a series of stellar looks, Taapsee Pannu left us disappointed when she stepped out in a garish sari, jacket and belt by Aharin. There's absolutely nothing about this look that we like. Celebrity stylist Devki B could have done better, much better. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: We think Huma Qureshi looks really elegant in this simple black maxi. Even if it isn’t anything extraordinary, but paired with the patterned blue longlayered cape, it looks wonderful on her. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who styled her, picked it up from Ritu Kumar and accessorised it well with Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. Poker straight hair, smokey eyes, and a soft pink pout accentuated her beauty. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: With hair styled into thick retro waves by Shaan Muttathil, Jacqueline Fernandez chose to wear a gold lamé off-shoulder top from Monisha Jaising and a basic fitted denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes from Saint Laurent and accessorised with earrings from Top Shop and bracelet from Deepa Gurnani. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: Pooja Hegde was seen mixing prints and patterns well in a Nupur Kanoi sari. Although it's not something we would have picked up, we think the Mohenjo Daro actor wore it well. The way the sari was draped by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri reminded us of how women in Bengal wear it in this particular style with the pallu falling beautifully at the front. She accessorised it with earrings from heritage fine jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat and added a nice, modern vibe to her look with a wavy ponytail. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black sheer number with a plunging neckline and a dangerously thigh-high slit from Fendi. A diamond studded brooch pinned on the front added instant glamour to the look, but we think even without one she would have looked good – that is the beauty of the dress. She complemented the look with black peep toe heels, her signature brown lip shade, soft make-up and gorgeously tousled hair. (Source: Instagram/cristinaehrlich)

Hit: Deepika Padukone aced her airport style in basics. The white top (from Purple Paisley) and blue jeans (From Zara) combo is a classic and we love the way she casually shrugged on that denim jacket to add oomph to her too-cool-for-school look. The statement, ankle length boots and a pair of blue aviators made all the difference. It's something we would definitely like to try the next time we are jet-setting. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)