Deepika, Nimrat, Esha: These Bollywood celebs show us how to rock red, green and white

Attending a Christmas party? Getting ready for one can be a daunting task, especially with having to play with the three major colours of the festival - red, green and white. Although metallics are big at the moment, you can always keep it for the New Year's Eve party. We bring you celeb inspiration for your big night so that you don't end up looking like a mistletoe.

Go bold like Deepika Padukone. We know you might not be able to get hold of the same gown or might not be able to afford it, but thigh-high gowns are hot right now. Pick one in red and pair it with gold danglers and side-swept, messy hair. (Source: Instagram)

Not in the mood to dress up but still have a party to attend? We reckon you take inspiration from the bubbly actress, Alia Bhatt. Pair the cute statement sleeves dress with white sneakers, and a schoolgirl-inspired half-side-ponytail and you are good to go. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Huma Qureshi shows us how to do red and white at the same time. Christmasy enough? Keep it casual with soft make-up and side-parted hair. If you want to amp your look by a notch, do a nice top bun and round it out with statement earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nothing looks better than a well-fitted red gown with a gorgeous plunging neckline and a red lip shade. It's always a classic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bardot neckline dresses are a favourite. Pick one in white this Christmas and style it just like Nimrat Kaur or if you want to add some bling, replace that neckpiece and those shoes with gold. (Source: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra's dress with the turtle neck and fluted hemline is perfect for this season. We also love the print and that pop of orange at her feet. Your cue? Work with the footwear if you are wearing a white dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pantsuits are big right now. Make a sexy, yet powerful statement just like Alia Bhatt. Instead of a sleek hairdo, go for a messy one. (Source: Instagram/Puneet B Saini)

Lace never goes out of style. Go for a sheer lace dress like Sayani Gupta and pair it with a bright lip shade, some cute nail art and stunning shoes, all in marsala. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you have nice shoulders, play it up with a one-shouldered dress or jumpsuit. If green is your colour then round it out with minimal make-up and a nude pair of heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Go bling this Christmas with a killer bomber jacket. Pair it up with an all-black outfit and you are good to go! (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)