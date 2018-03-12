1 / 12

At the recently held Hello Hall of Fame Awards, Bollywood actors turned up in full force and graced the red carpet. Putting their best (fashion) foot forward, they did not leave any stone unturned to transform the event into a grand celebration. From Deepika Padukone to Mira Rajput, celebrities not only dazzled at the red carpet but also posed for the shutter bugs and stunned with their impeccable fashion sense. The show honoured the actors and recognised their efforts. We bring to you a comprehensive list of those who impressed us with their sartorial choices and those who did not.