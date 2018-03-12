Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan in the best and worst dressed list
Best of Express
- Senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP
- Amid protests over PNB scam, bill to confiscate economic offenders' properties tabled in Lok Sabha
- INX Media case: Delhi court sends Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24
- Maharashtra farmers' protest LIVE updates: Drop ego, accept farmers' demands, Rahul Gandhi tells PM, CM
- LIVE updates: Modi, Macron inaugurate UP's largest solar power plant
- EntertainmentOctober trailer: Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu's unusual love story will tug at your heartstrings
- EntertainmentSridevi Chennai prayer meet: Suriya, Jyothika, AR Rahman and other Tamil stars attend
- EntertainmentI fold my hands, don't speculate, he's fine now: Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan's health
- EntertainmentKarisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s birthday, see inside photos
- SportsLIVE: South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4
- SportsAustralia beat India by 8 wickets: As it happened
- SportsYuki Bhambri beats World No. 12 Lucas Pouille
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9+ review blog: Living with the new Android flagship
- TechnologyApple's new 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display to launch in June: Report
- Airtel VoLTE service launched in Kolkata: How to get, list of compatible devices