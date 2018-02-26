1 / 7

Athleisure is your answer to chic-casual when you want to give the impression that... well... you just woke up this fabulous, and dressing up is no effort at all. Well, as convincing as the nonchalance is meant to be, the trend is one that many of our B-Town A-listers have not only sported in the past, but with summers coming and the ever-present paparazzi to deal with, our Bollywood fashionistas have been opting for an athleisure ever so often. Which is why we bring you style inspirations on how you can wear it to a party, an afternoon brunch and even on a working weekday. Take some style lessons from Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and others here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)