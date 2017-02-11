Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 5 – Feb 11)

Hit: When Malaika Arora Khan is not scorching the Lakme Fashion Week runway in glamorous outfits, she is busy setting fashion goals for mere mortals like us. The actress was recently seen up and about Mumbai, casually strolling down, buying strawberries on a weekday afternoon in a basic grey dress with a sexy cutout in the front and totally nailing it! We have said this in the past and we can’t say this enough, the lady sure knows how to look glamorous even in the most casual of outfits. Khan paired her midi dress with a pair of black boots and complemented the look with a messy top knot, red lips and a reddish-orange clutch. Serious style goals, we say. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport looking like an absolute diva in a short black dress which she layered with a jacket. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress styled it with thigh high boots and a waist belt. Padukone went ahead with poker straight hair, minimal make-up and a beautiful Celine bag. (Source: Instagram/myfashiongram)

Hit: If there's one thing we have noticed, it is how Tamannaah Bhatia does justice to Indian wear. Recently, the actress was seen in a beautiful Raw Mango lehenga and jewellery from Amrapali. We are totally in love with this look and that shade is absolutely gorgeous! (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: During a round of promotions for Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a Bibhu Mohapatra dress and Steve Madden sandals. We can't find any fault with this look. It's perfect, don't you think? Those gorgeous curls are an added bonus. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Recently at the airport, Rekha was seen pairing a beige linen sari with blue sport shoes and a linen stole covering her head. She had her signature red lips and sunglasses in place, and a black Chanel bag completed the look. Now, we have spotted models sashaying down the ramp in ethnic wear and sport shoes/tennis shoes but we never thought we would spot it on a celeb, least of all, Rekha in an off-duty look! But she did step out in this quirky combo and carried herself so well that we are in awe of her inherent sense of style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At a family pre-wedding function in Abu Dhabi, Sridevi was seen in a gorgeous white Sabyasachi anarkali. The actress complemented the look with smokey eyes, nude lips and gajra on her bun. She looked good. (Source: Instagram/Sridevi)

Miss: For her birthday celebrations, Sophie Choudry picked a metallic tank top with lace trims which she paired with a lace pencil skirt from Sandro. She rounded her look with a pair of gold studs and black sandals. She could have done better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: During the last round of promotions for XXX: Return of Xander Cage in Beijing, Deepika Padukone was seen in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown. What we love about the look is the minimalism of it and of course, that hair bun is giving us hairstyle goals! (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Miss: Metallics are in and we have seen celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia embracing the trend with a sweatshirt before and looking equally good but there's nothing about this look that we really like. She could have done better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)