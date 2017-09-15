Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood celebs who nailed the crop top trend

Ileana D’Cruz was seen carrying a boho look really well. The Mubarakan actress picked a Bardot crop top and a billowy skirt, both from The Style Syndrome. We love the bright colours on her outfit, especially during monsoon. She styled it well with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, blue heels from Zara and beautiful soft wavy hair. (Source: Instagram/bollyfashionfiesta)

For a promotional event, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in an all-black ensemble. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, the black Deme By Gabriella crop top and the ruffled, high-low skirt from Sandro Paris Officiel allowed her to show off her perfectly toned abs. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Crop tops and denims are best friends. Athiya Shetty looked summer ready as she promoted 'Mubarakan' looking super comfortable in a matching crop top and trousers. She looked extremely stylish as she put on a patterned long jacket and accessorised it with a chunky choker from Shringaar. We think this look is something worth taking inspiration from. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Gauahar Khan looked stunning in summery grey separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. We love the white lace details on the neckline and waistline and we think the crop top paired with the palazzos worked wonders for her. The way she styled it with boxer braids and chocolate lips has enhanced her look all the more. (Source: Instagram/whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra)

During the promotions of Phillauri, Anushka Sharma carried off a polka dot crop top and high-waisted, polka-dot wide pants from the House of Masaba. She accented her dress with pinkish brown sandals. The actress pulled it off with natural touch up and a half-Samurai style bun. She also wore a necklace with two pendants to complement her look. And let's not forget those killer toned abs! Wow! (anushkasharma/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone slayed the airport fashion like no other. She has mixed stylewith comfort as she wore a ripped pair of jeans from Topshop along with a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. We think she carried it off like a boss. The dark tan lace-up boots from Chloe and the Hermes Birkin bag added elegance to her entire attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone totally nailed urban chic in this shimmery black crop top by Masala Chai Dubai and a detailed white skirt by Kashmiraa Official. Style lesson: This do is perfect for a night out but if you want to tone down the look a little, just shrug on a black summer jacket. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor looked cute yet smart in a crop top, navy blue shorts and an olive shrug during the promotions of her film Baaghi. The actor finished out the look with minimal make-up and white sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk through the fashion streets in Paris in a crop top and black skinny jeans, which she layered extremely well with a navy blue blazer. We love how she styled her look with gold hoops, a black choker, a Bottega Veneta belt and a bright red lip shade. The Chanel bag and round sunnies from Prada were the right choice of accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a Dhruv Kapoor crop-top with Bodice cropped pants during the promotions of Fitoor. The actor finished off the look with her hair in a ponytail, a pair of white sneakers and minimialistic necklaces. She looked cute and classy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora Khan was seen in a white crop top, distressed denims and a red Gucci bag. This time too she nailed the airport fashion like she always does. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty was seen dressed in a strappy striped-monochrome crop top from Bennch and white Bodice pants with long black lines on the sides, The actress accentuated her look in matching white pointed heels from Kurt Geiger. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look is definitely worthy of a place in our fashion lookbook. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut picked a feminine sleeveless cropped top with a checked skirt and Oxfords. We love it! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin was smart and bright in yellow shorts and crop top worn with red sandals.With minimal makeup, she looked pretty as a picture. (Source: File Photo)

Nargis Fakhri was seen in a striped Forever 21 crop top with black Zara palazzo pants. She kept her hair open with minimal makeup and a few accessories. The look is stylish and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted wearing a monochrome number. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked up the separates from Nishka Lulla that included a black crop top and an oversized skirt. She accessorised the look with an Outhouse choker, which was just the perfect add-on to the look. Winged liners, bronze cheeks and a beautiful nude lip shade rounded out her look. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)