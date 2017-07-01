Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses of the week (June 25 – July 1)

Hit and miss: At the New York premiere of HBO's The Defiant Ones, Priyanka Chopra opted for a bold and unconventional choice of attire. Going all black, the Baywatch actress wore a stunning Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted jacket with plunging neckline, which was paired with shimmery wide-legged pants. Now, as much as we love that jacket and the pants separately, together they just seem a tad bit off. Styled by famous celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the purple lips, dark purple shadow and black liner accentuated Chopra's look and gave an interesting twist to the ensemble. We also love the hint of glitter on her eyes. There is no denying that the look is edgy, yet understated. Even for the hair, she kept it simple, and styled it in middle-parted shoulder length tendrils. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Fusion is something Neha Dhupia does with so much ease that sometimes we can’t help but wonder if she was born with it. Recently, the fashionista took it to the next level when she graced the Femina Miss India 2017 event in a beautiful anarkali gown from Shantanu & Nikhil. Dhupia who was there as a mentor looked lovely in the dress with a mandarin collar with a fitted bodice which flared out from the waist. Her friend and leading designer Sohaya Misra, who owns the brand Chola, styled the look with long statement earrings that grazed her shoulders from Outhouse Jewellery and a statement ring. A black box clutch from Bottega Veneta rounded her look. To complement this outfit, celebrity make-up artist Sonik Sarwate gave Dhupia intense smokey eyes, thick eyebrows and nude lips which are also the actress’ most preferred beauty look. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Hamida Idrisi pulled her hair back into a nice bun. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Esha Gupta was seen looking lovely in an aubergine-coloured Payal Singhal sari at the music launch of her upcoming film Yaar Ivan in Hyderabad. We love the addition of the embroidered, tassle detail caplet (also from the same designer) to the look. It’s a nice way to add a modern touch to classics, we say. The badla sari was picked up by celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who styled it well with a pair of statement earrings and a huge matching ring from Hazoorilal Jewellers. Her make-up by artist Harry Rajput Thakur added to the charm with fiercely defined brows, well-done eyes, dewy bronzed skin with touches of blush on her cheeks and pink lips. (Source: Instagram/aasthasharma612)

Hit: During a promotional round of her upcoming film Mubarakan on the sets of a reality TV show, Ileana D’cruz was seen in a feminine all black number from SR Store. The beautiful lace halter neck dress with cold shoulder details was styled well with a pair of black sandals and oversized gold hoop earrings by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. We love everything about this look, starting from her breezy and elegant outfit to her hair in a ponytail and fresh-faced make-up. (Source: Instagram/filmyshotreal)

Hit: Swara Bhaskar was seen attending the Femina Women Awards in Mumbai wearing an applique crop top and a voluminous skirt, both from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi complemented the look with a pair of statement earrings and a cocktail ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. We like how her hair was styled in a centre-parted ponytail and how her make-up was kept simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Deepika Padukone looked as bright as sunshine at the airport but we feel that something was a mismatch. The effort was good and normally we love yellow outfits but the mustard pants paired with the bright yellow Tee didn’t make for a good sight. We would have preferred the same colour separates or a white Tee to go with her pants and nude trench coat. However, we like the addition of tan brogues and the navy Goyard tote to the look. Her make-up was perfect too. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Athiya Shetty flaunted a blue Bibhu Mohapatra gown and accessorised it with jewellery from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Stylist Shraddha Naik added a hint of purple to her eyes, which complements the dress well. Hair stylist Susan Emmanuel left her tresses in wavy curls. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Turning heads in a thigh-high slit backless Deme By Gabriella outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight at Manish Malhotra's party. The actress accented her look with a clutch and bracelets, and paired her ensemble with black footwear. She also wore a bright yellow nail paint with the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sophie Choudry wore an off-shoulder soft pink gown by Manish Malhotra. from his Mijwan collection. We are in love with this beautiful gown, it's perfect to beat the heat, don't you think? She complemented it with jewels from Farah Ali Khan and stylist Ambereen Yusuf gave it a glossy finish. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: At a get together, Katrina Kaif was seen in a rather casual avatar in a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. The actress sported a pair of white sneakers with a floral design on it. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Rhea Chakraborty looked lovely in a maroon off-shoulder gown from Label D with a choker from Minerali Store. She added oomph to her look by accenting the thigh-high slit gown with silver heels from Aldo shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)