Deepika, Katrina, Aishwarya: The best cover photoshoots of 2016

This year has seen Indian celebrities go big and bold like never before. From flaunting sheer dresses with interesting silhouettes to plunging necklines and sky-high thigh slits, celebs have experimented a lot. Looks like the coming year is all set to get bolder, going by some of the steaming covers for fashion magazines. Before the year ends, let's take a look at the ones which stood out.

Although this doesn't cut the mark as one of the covers from 2016, we couldn't help but bring it to your notice because it's so hot! Vogue India’s 2017 cover, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon focuses on celebrity fitness and the idea of body beautiful. Hence, the strip down to the bare basics in terms of ‘dressing up’. Photographed by Errikos Andreou and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the duo looks hot – and yes, the word to go for here would be fit! Must be all the broccoli Roshan’s been having, while Haydon’s love of marathons is well known. (Instagram/vogueindia)

Katrina Kaif's look as the beach bride for Harper's Bazaar Bride is going to make your day. The gorgeous actress can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga-choli in ivory. Her posture is yet another attraction on the cover. Kaif looks like the perfect carefree bride. Her costume is designed by Bollywood’s beloved fashion designer Manish Malhotra. (Source: Facebook/Katrina Kaif)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s for their November issue in a custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit which the designer created for this stunner for the magazine covershoot. The beauty queen looked like a vision in the all-white, off-shoulder gown with sheer netting around the neck. (Source: Instagram/Harper's Bazaar)

Anushka Sharma's 2014 shoot with GQ had us gaping in amazement for carrying off a bold and risqué avatar with aplomb. In this shoot too, she stuns. Sharma dons this uber sensuous red Viviene Westwood off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, and we absolutely love this bold look on her. (Source: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

On the cover of the December edition of Filmfare magazine, Alia Bhatt looks adorable as ever, in an oversized off-white hoodie, and her beautiful smile up her sleeves. With this look, the Udta Punjab actress graciously falls back into the comfort of the kind of sartorial choices she looks effortless flaunting — the dainty girl-next-door. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Deepika Padukone sent the temperature soaring in an ethereal green Sabyasachi sari on the cover of Vogue’s November issue. Paired with a deep plunging neckline blouse, the outfit radiated both old-school charm and modern dressing. (Source: Instagram/vogueindia)

Badminton champion PV Sindhu, whose Olympics performance left us all gaping in admiration has turned into quite a sport fashionista. She looked absolutely smashing in the October magazine shoot for Elle. This time around, Sindhu exudes panache and power in this crumpled blue suit apparently by Rajesh Pratap Singh. (Source: Instagram/elleindia)

On the cover of Cosmopolitan's November issue, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a risque number with a thigh-high slit. The bright bodysuit with a plunging neckline paired with the skirt accentuated her curves well. The styling was impeccable too with make-up artist Nileysh Parmar and Madhuri Nakhale creating magic with a grape-purple stroke on her lip and loose beach waves. Also, photographer Rohan Shrestha has struck gold with this shot. (Source: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha)

The November issue of Harper's Bazaar Bride was a true a masterpiece featuring Kareena Kapoor in an exquisite Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with an extravagant silver cape from Anamika Khanna. Even Saif looked equally handsome in a kurta from Shantanu & Nikhil, a pair of pants from Rohit Bal and a beautiful ornate brooch from Gyan. (Source: Instagram/Harper's Bazaar Bride)

Priyanka Chopra totally rocked it on the cover of Hello! in a red dress which looks like a suit at first glance and sheer, black thigh-high stockings. The slicked back hair only makes her look sexier. (Source: Instagram/Hello!)

For the cover of Femina, Alia Bhatt was seen in a slightly mature look. We absolutely love that white outfit with the embellished leaves motif in light indigo blue. Her hair has been tied in a loose bun that gives her an oomph factor, far removed from the otherwise cute-as-a-button image she portrays. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in the stunning strapless gown by Bibhu Mohapatra, paired with dissimilar Louis Vuitton earrings with her hair done up in a messy bun on the cover of Elle. The make-up is minimalist and the overall look is quite refreshing. (Source: Instagram/elleindia)

The Parched actress was an enchantress in a Monisha Jaisingh bloomsbury charcoal sari from the designer’s Debutante collection on Femina Wedding Times November 2016 issue. She sure does look lovely but the cover shot is not the only drool-worthy one. She looks equally stunning in the inside photos as well. (Source: Instagram/Radhika Apte)

Sonakshi Sinha looked every bit the beautiful Indian bride on the cover of Femina’s November issue. The actress was dressed up in a gorgeous number from Anand Kabra with heavy gold embroidery. A little on the heavier side, but the jewellery from Jaipur gems and Jaipur Jewels looked beautiful. (Source: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha)

Ranveer Singh looked every bit sensational in a denim shirt and fur jacket. The hair – characteristically spiked as it is these days, completes that edgy masculine vibe that the ever-energetic Singh always gives out. (Source: Instagram/elleindia)