Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor: 10 times Bollywood celebs made an impact with statement earrings

Like any other fashion trend, jewellery trends ebb and flow all the same but for now, statement earrings are having a huge moment. From shoulder-grazing tassel designs to the more traditional ones, our very own Bollywood celebs have been spotted on numerous ocassions making quite a statement in beautiful earrings. While it's not possible to list all of them, we take a look at the ones where the beauties sported gorgeous accessories.



Deepika Padukone splashed a bounty of colours at Cannes 2017 with her splendid appearances. For her second day on the red carpet, she turned up looking gorgeous in a breathtaking flowy deep green Brandon Maxwell gown. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look with statement earrings from deGrisogono. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/ Twitter)

Present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor failed to look her usual vibrant self and somewhere got lost in the bright colour of her outfit. The hot pink one-shouldered top with a balloon sleeve with straight-fit pants of the same colour from Atsu Sekhose didn't nothing to accentuate her good looks. The only thing we like here is her colourful statement earrings from Valliyan by Nitya Arora. (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Ileana D'Cruz looked striking in a tasseled choli and silk brocade lehenga set by Payal Singhal. While pale grey might not be your first choice for a lehenga, check how well the actor paired with a matching dupatta and beautiful gold earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Esha Gupta's sartorial choices have always been on point and this time too, the Rustom actress gave us #traditionalwear goals. At an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai, in a pink floral print Anarkali which she paired with a matching dupatta, tucked in at the waist and put perfectly in place with an embellished belt, all by Mahima Mahajan. She picked beautiful statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and we approve. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Kriti Sanon added some oomph to her figure hugging Amit Aggarwal blue dress with statement earrings. The accessory is so striking that you can instantly up your style game with these. (Source: Instagram/kritisanon)

At the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet in a beautiful pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. She looked splendid along with custom-made statement earrings Kalyan jewellers. (Source: Reuters)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at a book launch for her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar separates from Missoni. The colour-block chevron print top which she paired with a patterned skirt is something we would never go for. You might as well see us dead before you spot us in something like this but those long tassel earrings from Valliyan by Nitya Arora are a steal. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Shilpa Shetty was seen giving a modern twist to a sari and we think she did a pretty good job. Dressed in Rebecca Dewan, she looked every bit the glamorous diva that she is. What we love most about the one-shoulder outfit is the delicate lace and fringe work on the bust. The actress elevated the look with diamond statement earrings by Anmol Jewllers. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Pooja Hegde gave us desi outfit goals in this lovely Indian wear by Sonakshi Raaj. In shades of soft champagne, the lehenga-choli with golden embroidery and pearl highlights paired with a sheer dupatta looked gorgeous on the lady. Look at how she finished the look with a pair of beautiful statement earrings. (Source: Instagram/Pooja Hegde)