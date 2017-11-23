7 / 15

The black skinny jeans, black tank top and denim jacket are something we all have in our closet unless you have made a special vow to not keep them. Paired together, it makes for a stylish yet comfy look. You can also go for an oversized Balenciaga jacket like Kareena for a grunge look. Talking in terms of footwear, keep it simple like her with black sneakers or even white ones if you prefer that over the darker shade. And round it out with a killer bag. (Source: File Photo)