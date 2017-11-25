HIT: Quite like an extension of her ferocity as Padmavati on screen, Deepika Padukone, in her latest appearance, looks like she belongs to the royalty in a rich, green Banarasi sari with golden zari work on the borders by Sailesh Singhania. She paired her sari with a parrot green, full, puff-sleeved blouse. While the sari gives an overall sense of regality and sophistication to her look, Padukone could have gone easy with the blouse. The voluminous sari could have instead been paired with a fitted three-fourth length blouse to give a balance to her appearance. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Padukone symbolified Indian beauty in her latest fashion turnout. With hair and make-up by Daniel Bauer and Anjali Chauhan, Padukone chose to style her hair into a simple, sleek bun sid-parted and chose a deep, marsala shade for her lips. The Padmavati actor wore drop earrings and an elaborate neckpiece by Tanishq Jewellery. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)