MISS: Mira Rajput attended the Condé Nast Traveller India Hot Tables event in association with Nirav Modi. While we are all for the 23-year-old keeping it classy and chic in a pantsuit, we are not quite sure what to make of the pants with a monotone flare that she opted for. She smartly kept it edgy by pairing her Ashish N Soni blazer with a Pull&Bear bralette, though. Styled by Anisha Jain and Style Cell team, she paired it with the 431-88 flared pants and accessorised her look with Nirav Modi jewels. With make-up by Saniya Shadadpuri, she opted for a tinge of blush that highlighted her cheekbones and pink lipstick that added a pop of colour to her black outfit. She chose to style her hair into soft curls that went well with her look. (Source: Anisha Jain/Instagram)