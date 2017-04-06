Deepika Padukone’s creative hairstyles will inspire you to change your hairdo

Deepika Padukone and her stylist Shaleena Nathani are mini magicians! We say that because they have been conjuring up not just gorgeous sartorial looks for the fashion connoisseurs but also trying their hands at beautiful hairdos. From messy hair buns to tousled tresses and loose waves — the list is endless. We bring you a few noteworthy looks which can't be missed. Get inspired! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Sun-kissed golden-brown locks: We spotted Bollywood's Mastani outside a salon in Bandra. Doesn't she look beautiful with her perfectly blow dried hair, and we love that amazing hair colour mix in shades of copper and gold! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Samurai bun: Hair stylist Christian Wood worked his magic on Padukone's hair in a neat knot which looked like a modern interpretation of a Samurai knot for the xXx premiere. She carried it off with style, don't you think? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Centre-parted ponytail: She has been spotted quite often in the centre parted straight ponytail. It's simple, easy and classy. Try it out today just make sure that you don't have any flyaways. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Tousled tresses: Deepika Padukone's tousled tresses with golden streaks were quite a rage! Those large beach waves are quite an inspiration.(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Side braids: Padukone looks gorgeous in the side braids with curls hairdo. You too can try it out with both western and Indian wear. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Poker straight hair: Her look for one of the promotions of xXx: Return of the Xander Cage with poker straight side parted hair was the talk of the town! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Beachy waves: Padukone looks lovely in the one-shoulder dress with side-swept hair with beachy waves. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Centre-parted straight hair: While this is the signature style of Shilpa Shetty, Padukone looks lovely in the hairdo too! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Hair bun: Tying her hair in a bun, Padukone looked ravishing in red. This one won't take you a lot of time. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Poker straight ponytail: Flaunting her svelte figure in the backless dress, Padukone nailed it by accentuating it with a straight pony tail. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Naturally wavy tresses: Carrying off her natural hair with ease, Padukone rocks the casual style! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Messy hair bun: Even in a messy bun, Padukone looked like a dream. Wow! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Flower braids: The actress looked amazing in curly hair embellished with flower braids. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

60s style: Adding a punch of yesteryear's actresses in her hairstyle, Padukone sported the look during her Piku promotions. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)