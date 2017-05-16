Deepika Padukone’s best international red carpet appearances — from Cannes to Met Gala

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Deepika Padukone never fails to amaze us. Over the years, the Indian Mastani has proved that she is indeed the queen of Bollywood fashion. The actress – who at one point of time was miles behind the likes of Sonam Kapoor on the fashion-metre – has certainly come a long way. Today, Padukone sets trends and it's safe to say that fashion conscious woman in India in every age bracket, looks up to her for some inspiration. And why not? The Padmavati actress has been killing us softly with her style. The Met Gala 2017 was an exception but we are still excited to see what she has in store for us at the Cannes 2017 red carpet on May 17.

In Dubai for the Esquire Awards, where Deepika Padukone won the International Woman of the Year Award, the Padmavati actress exuded confidence and power in this fabulous tuxedo by Monisha Jaising. The corset-inspired white top, the delicately turned white lapels on the tailored jacket and the high-waisted flared pants just looked smashing, and there’s no denying the look meant business. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani worked wonders with her overall look. The Bvlgari neck-piece and red clutch with black pumps simply cinched the deal. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Wearing a beautiful Roland Mouret velvet dress, Padukone nailed the all-black look in the asymmetric ensemble at Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party. With a high neckline and low hemline, the dress made her look graceful and classy owing to its unique design. The actress kept it minimalistic by complementing it with matching Roger Vivier strappy sandals studded with jewels. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman opted for long silver danglers from Buccellati for Padukone. Hair stylist Christian Wood left her hair open and side-parted for this one, and it totally goes with her dress. Keeping it slightly glossy and still not over-doing it, make-up artist Hung Vanngo did Padukone’s touch up. (Source: File photo)

MTV EMA was Deepika Padukone's first official Hollywood red carpet appearance and we all had our eyes on her. Dressed in an edgy creation by Monisha Jaising, she cut a fine figure in that thigh-high slit trail skirt, which she teamed up with an embellished bodice and matching bomber jacket, Valliyan jewellery and a pair of Balmain heels. Gorgeous! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Looking smashing in the navy blue trench dress from Michael Kors from his Spring 2017 collection, Deepika Padukone looked every bit a stylish New Yorker, as she paired the dress with a high-neck top, and a Michael Kors handbag. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the actress wore matching colour-block wedges that anyone would love to own. Renato Compora and Hung Vanngo did a great job with her hair and make-up, respectively, keeping the look simple chic. Winged liner and cascading locks swept to one side completed the look, and yes, our heart did skip a beat. (Source: Instagram/glamitup.co)

At the pre-Oscars 2017 bash, Deepika Padukone opted for a sophisticated yet vibrant floral dress by Duro Olowu, and we want those stunning Louboutin sandals that perfectly complement the dress. The detailing around the belt was great, and though we think the Padmavati actress’ make-up looked a bit washed out and the hair a tad bit unkempt, overall, we liked how she pulled off casual chic at the star-studded event. (Source: deepveerworld/Instagram)

While the world was going gaga over Priyanka Chopra presenting an award at Golden Globes 2017, India's other favourite star Deepika Padukone made a surprise entry at the event. The actress who was dressed in yellow looked like sunshine on a cloudy LA evening. She chose a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events but we can't be complaining here – she looked stunning. Also, we are glad that she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly. Smile and shine! (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Met Gala is termed as the Oscars of the East Coast where the most talented stars from music, Hollywood and TV sashay down the red carpet. Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala 2017 but she failed to make an impression. The actress was seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress with a plunging neckline. She looked really elegant but we think she failed to nail the Art of the In-Between theme this year. (Source: Instagram/ Ralph Lauren, Deepika Padukone, Hung Vanngo)

Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes red carpet in 2010 to promote a liquor brand. The actress wore a beautiful Rohit Bal sari in white with gold work on it. She complemented her look with a low bun, smokey eyes and a dark brown lip shade. Although the look resonated with current trends in 2010, over the years, we have seen her doing much better than this in Indian wear. It's not our all-time favourite. (Source: File photo)