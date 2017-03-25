Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Mahira Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (March 19 – March 25)

Hit: After all the promotional blitzkrieg of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone, the stunner, was seen maintaining a low profile, and as much as we hate to admit, we actually missed seeing her! But the actress is back in the public eye, getting her A-game on, wooing the fashion connoisseurs with her superb sense of style.



Recently, the actress was seen in a floral sari by Sabyasachi from ‘The Udaipur Collection’. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with an exquisite jadau choker and earrings from Jaipur Gems and celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her a dramatic winged eyeliner look and chose a lip shade that matched the flowers in the sari. Her hair was kept simple in a mid-parted ponytail. She looked like a dream. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Hit: It’s common knowledge how Sonam Kapoor likes to experiment and how she manages to impress more often than not and this time too the actress didn’t disappoint. We are in love with her black fit and flare dress with lace hem and mesh inserts by Self Portrait which she wore to a fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil. We think the Neerja actress looked really elegant pairing the outfit with a pair of earrings by Leshna Shah and embellished Aquazzura sandals. Even her make-up was perfect with winged eyeliner and a beautiful brown lip shade. The neat centre-parted updo added oomph to the look. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

Hit: Recently, Mahira Khan stepped out in a red beaded asymmetrical hem top and wide legged pants by Faraz Mannan and she looked gorgeous. The actress kept her hair and make-up simple, letting her outfit do the talking. A pair of statement earrings might have worked better here but the dainty earrings also looked good on her. We can’t get over how gorgeous the outfit is! (Source: Instagram/Faraz Manan)

Miss: Anushka Sharma was seen doing a tone on tone look in a pair of mustard separates from Love Birds Designs. The idea of an oversized blouse cinched at the waist with a matching belt and cropped baggy trousers is good but the actress couldn't carry it off. Even the poker straight hair and metallic pumps couldn't complement the look well. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Hit: Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a black halter neck tie dress with a lace hem by Michael Kors at the Vogue India x Michael Kors event. The Akira actress paired it with a blue bag and red sandals. Her hair was styled sleek with a middle-parting and her make-up was kept fresh and dewy with a pink-mauvish lip shade. The look is so fuss-free and classy at the same time that it’s refreshing. (Source: Instagram/sonakshisinha.fanclub)

Hit and miss: The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actress was recently spotted up and about in a tee with the slogan “F For Feminist” written on it. Bhatt paired it with a printed straight-cut pants and strappy heels. With hair in a neat slick back, she rounded the look with a berry lip shade. There's nothing extraordinary about this look. She could have done better, however, we love the strong message she was sending out. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Kajol looked goregeous in a white outfit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress accessorised it with jewellery from Nirav Modi Jewels, beachy waves and beautiful smokey eyes. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)