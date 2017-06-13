Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs make fashion statement with powerful messages on their T-shirts

In a country where fashionistas look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration, the divas have taken a sensible and responsible way of endorsing their views and ideologies. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma — Bollywood's beauties have made a statement by pulling off powerful quotes on their T-shirts. Take a look at these celebs who impressed onlookers with cool and quirky T-shirt quotes. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone made quite a statement when she donned a Dior T-shirt with the words 'Revolution' printed on it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she left her hair in soft curls and accented her look with shoes from Dior. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

We spotted Anushka Sharma in a casual off-duty look where she was seen wearing a Dior tee with the slogan “We should all be feminists” written on it. If you recall, it is the same top which she was seen flaunting on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt sported a cool white top with a message that read ‘F for Feminist’. Carrying off the bold message, she wore black printed trousers and strappy heels. (Source: Instagram)

To send the message of spreading greenery, Alia Bhatt wore a T-shirt with the words 'Sea You Soon' imprinted on it. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu wore a black bodysuit top with the words 'Body Goals' imprinted on it. With denim shorts, black boots and a sheer cape, she looked quite the rockstar. The rings and feather danglers added oomph to it. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Freida Pinto also wore the same Dior T-shirt that Padukone donned. The Slumdog Millionaire, however, wore it with a grey long skirt and blue over coat. (Source: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha wore a white one-shoulder Tee with the words 'My Way' written on it. She paired it with skinny black trousers and white sneakers to get the workout look right. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra carried the message 'Extra Power' on a white Tee with blue denims and matching sports shoes. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)