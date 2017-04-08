Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari: Fashion hits and misses of the week (April 2 – April 8)

Hit: If we ask you, would you pick up a grey anarkali for a summer wedding, you would probably say no. After all, the first impulse is to pick up something bright or in beautiful hues of pastel. But Aditi Rao Hydari actually picked up this unusual hue for a desi outfit and as always she looked like a dream in a grey and gold number. We love the fall of this floor-length anarkali by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar, detailed with gold sequins and lace. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun and her make-up was perfect with muted rustic lip colour and a similar hue on the eyes. For accessories she picked up silver and gold earrings from Aquamarine and rings from Forever 21. The look was curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi and we think she did an amazing job. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Upping the glamour quotient, Sonakshi Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire on the second episode of the reality dance show Nach Baliye 8. The 29-year-old embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke. We think Sinha looked like a true diva and the styling by Mohit Rai was on point. Makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a simple yet glamorous touch up and hairstylist Meghna Butani rounded the look off with a ponytail parted at the centre. Accessorising the outfit with drop earrings studded with rose-cut diamonds and statement rings from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery, she was a total stunner in this look. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit: Stepping out in a Maison Valentino lace outfit, Deepika Padukone skipped hearts and grabbed eyeballs. The actress paired it with Gucci pearl T-strap sandals that we earlier saw Sridevi flaunting with her Valentino bow outfit. With subtle smokey eyes and natural touch up by Puneet B Saini, she was good to go. The 31-year-old rounded her look with pearl earrings. Stylist Gabriel Georgiou gave the actress gorgeous blow dried tresses with copper and gold streaks. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Hit: Those beautiful pastel pagdis (turban) which the father-son duo matched with their outfits instantly got our attention. Abhishek Bachchan picked a gorgeous blush pink bandhgala which he paired with a white churidar and accessorised it well with a floral turban in green, all from Sabyasachi. Amitabh Bachchan also opted for the designer’s work for the wedding ceremony. He was seen in a beige kurta with pink embroidery on it which he initially paired with the traditional pink turban but he later switched it for a beige one with pretty floral prints on it. (Source: Instagram/instabollywoodphotos, bollywood4you)

Miss: For a round of promotional events for her upcoming South Indian film Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in an unusual number by Saaksha and Kinni. We are not a big fan of the dress but somehow she makes it work. This time too the look was curated by Sanam Ratansi. A pair of earrings from Silver Streak Store rounded the look. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Hit and miss: Alia Bhatt was seen paparazzi ready in a white tank top which she paired with distressed blue skinny denims. The long powder-blue coat and rugged boots instantly elevated her look from cool to super cool. We also love her red backpack. Having said that, the look was pretty basic as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Ranveer Singh impressed us all in an all-black look with a fitted T-shirt, denims and a biker jacket, customised to perfection by the label, Asa Kazingmei, an exclusive fashion designing label for celebrities. The sturdy pair of black boots added some extra oomph to his look. We think his styling was perfect with wavy locks gelled back perfectly and a well-trimmed beard and mustache in play. Singh upped his fashion game with a snazzy pair of Carrera sunglasses. (Source: APH Images)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk through the fashion streets in Paris in a crop top and black skinny jeans, which she layered extremely well with a navy blue blazer. We love how she styled her look with gold hoops, a black choker, a Bottega Veneta belt and a bright red lip shade. The Chanel bag and round sunnies from Prada were the right choice of accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)