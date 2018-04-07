4 / 11

MISS: Lara Dutta draped a Bird of Juno Sari from the designers’ collection with intricate bird like designs and rust gold embellishments on its edges. Teamed with a matching black blouse with gold feather patterned neckline, the piece from the designers’ latest collection was a vibrant number and exuded carefree, boho vibes. Though we like her outfit, we think stylist Eshaa Amiin could have done a better job. She chose to steer away from the regular pallu style and opted to go a more unconventional route by draping it around the actor’s midriff. We think it was a big mistake, as the vibrant prints gave way to the bland canvas of a black blouse, which was nothing spectacular. To complement the bold colours on her outfit, the actor accessorised with a pair of coloured earrings and a ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Dutta rounded off her look with nude lipstick, soft smokey eyes and hair coiffed into a high ponytail. (Source: eshaamiin1/ Instagram)