Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Manushi Chhillar: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Apr 1 – Apr 7)
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Focus on defence, trade and agriculture as PM Modi, Oli seek to rekindle Indo-Nepal ties
- Relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court grants bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case
- SportsIPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Bollywood stars set to perform in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah's animal remarks 'disrespectful', says don't take BJP chief seriously
- ICICI-Videocon deal probe: Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv questioned by CBI third day in a row
- EntertainmentCelebrities react as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentPreeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma: When we were in a relationship, he was doing well
- EntertainmentYatra first look: Meet Mammootty as YSR Reddy
- EntertainmentSalman Khan walks out of Jodhpur central jail. See photos
- SportsIPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming
- SportsWeightlifters gold rush continues on day 3
- SportsRV Rahul lifts 338kg, wins gold medal
- TechnologyLiving with the Nokia 7 Plus: Five things we love -- and one we don't
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 India price leaked: Specifications, features and everything else to know
- TechnologyGoPro Fusion review: 360-degree video becomes easy to handle
- LifestyleWorld Health Day: These things will help you curb your holiday stress