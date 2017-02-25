Deepika, Alia, Kareena: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 19 – Feb 25)

Hit: At the special screening of Rangoon, Kareena Kapoor's look included a lovely chocolate brown long jacket and a faux wrap detail wide-legged pants. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai curated the look keeping her post-pregnancy weight in mind. He complemented it with Jimmy Choo snake skin pumps, an Eina Ahluwalia neckpiece and a chain bag. Comfort and style, all included in one look, we say and we are loving it – it’s so fuss-free. Even her make-up was impeccable. Celebrity hair and make-up artiste Swarnalekha opted for smokey eyes and nude lips to round the look. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit and miss: Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen carrying an androgynous look at the Mirchi Music Awards in Roberto Cavalli. The black and gold brocade blazer looked really rich and dramatic. The Phillauri actress paired it with a black top and lovely metallic silver bootleg pants. She complemented her outfit with gold pointed toe pumps, sleek slicked back hair, nude make-up and oxblood nails. While we love the pieces individually, we don’t quite like the overall effect. A pair of toned down gold pants would have done the trick here. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Hit: Looking really breezy and fresh, Alia Bhatt opted for monotone layering as she paired her dress with an embroidered peach jacket, both from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection. Her marsala shade sandals added a nice contrast to her pastel look. We think stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya did a good job here. Her outfit was complemented with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and her wavy hair tied up in a raised ponytail. But more than anything else, we love the sun-kissed make-up she opted for.

Hit: Deepika Padukone, who looks like a staunch supporter of the metallic trend, was once again doing justice to a shimmery high-waisted ruffle pants from Phillip Lim, which she paired with a basic black tank top from H&M. Make-up expert Daniel Bauer rounded off the look with soft smokey brown eyes, a flush of pink on the cheeks, light brown lips and a neat ponytail. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra wove some monochrome magic in a chic Paule Ka gown that proved to be quite a head-turner at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017 in Mumbai. Sporting a thigh-high slit, bicolour gown, the fitness queen opted for minimalist accessories — wearing just a pair of diamond studs on her ears and a cool chain-ring on her fingers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: She is known for her unusual fashion statements, and her bright and beautiful ensembles are always a sight to behold. But, after the success of ‘Jolly LLB2’, when Huma Qureshi seized the spotlight at London Fashion Week 2017, she stepped out in a black ankle-length dress by Teatum Jones- a far cry from her usually vibrant wardrobe, we say. The actress teamed it with a white trench coat, and a pair of green stilettos from Unisa. The white coat is a beauty with colourful patches on it in shades of red and yellow. Even her hair was styled perfectly by Mira Parmar, in a chic half up-half down hairstyle. Glossy make-up and a quirky rectangular ring rounded her look. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/Huma Qureshi)

Hit: Flaunting a Paule Ka red satin bow tie top tucked in a pair of maroon pants, Kangana Ranaut was a vision in itself. Celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya did a good job here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Poonam Pandey attempted previous year's fashion trend with a high thigh-slit gown with a sheer skirt, but the ensemble fell short on several counts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: When it comes to cool chic fashion, Alia Bhatt has raised the bar really high. Recently, the actress was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and she nailed the everyday look in a jumpsuit well. Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt was seen in an ombré printed jumpsuit from the latest collection of Nupur Kanoi. She complemented the look with black stilettos and minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)